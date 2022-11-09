Read full article on original website
Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, contests that could determine control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state. The races remained too early to call...
Arizona races for governor and senate tightening
PHOENIX (KECY, KYMA) - The Arizona U.S. Senate race and Governor's race is still too close to call. Democrats Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs got off to double-digit leads early on election night, but those have since disappeared. A majority of the first results were from early ballots, which in...
Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties
Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
Maricopa County: Blake Masters, Kari Lake, RNC sue after 'hiccups' at Arizona voting locations
The Republican National Committee and campaigns for Arizona's two major statewide GOP candidates are suing Maricopa County over voting machine 'hiccups.'
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes lead over challenger Adam Frisch in U.S. House District 3 for first time since election night
For the first time since election night, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, has a lead over over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. On Thursday morning the latest ballot count in the tight race shows just over a 400-vote lead for Boebert over Frisch. CBS...
Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
2022 Election: Solution to voting machine problems found, Maricopa County claims
PHOENIX - Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley on Election Day. "Maricopa County has identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers. County technicians have changed the...
New legislative majorities likely put target on back of Right-to-Work
(The Center Square) – With control of the state legislature and Governor’s office for the first time since 1983, the Democrats will likely try to repeal the state’s right-to-work law, the signature accomplishment of Michigan’s Republican party. In January 2019, the Michigan House Dems introduced two...
Live Election Results: Arizona State Legislature
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan governor
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was declared the victor over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon early Wednesday morning. With an estimated 85% of total votes counted, Whitmer was awarded 53.3% of the vote, while Dixon fell short with 45.1%. Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator...
After Election Day, it's still too early to call the Nevada governor's race for Steve Sisolak or Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
North Dakota voters approve term limits, reject marijuana legalization
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters approved a constitutional measure limiting the governor to two four-year terms and state lawmakers to eight years. The measure passed with 63% of the vote, with just shy of 37% voting "no." The ballot measure was initially rejected by Secretary of State Al...
Arizona county officials' hand-count ballots order blocked by judge
A southeastern Arizona county's plan to fully hand-count all ballots was on Monday blocked by a judge, on the eve of Election Day. The big picture: Republican officials, who requested the measure in the rural Cochise County after raising unfounded concerns about the trustworthiness of vote-counting machines, are likely to appeal the judge's decision, per AP.
Florida Gov. DeSantis trounces Democrat Crist, wins re-election
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won a second term in office over Democratic challenger and former Gov. Charlie Crist, as speculation now turns to whether he'll seek the Republican nomination for president heading into 2024. With 72% precincts reporting Tuesday night, DeSantis secured 57% of...
