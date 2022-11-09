Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
Bay Journal
Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail
Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
Police looking for three men who attacked, hospitalized man in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– State College police are looking for three people who assaulted a man to the point he was hospitalized, according to a news release. At about 1:17 in the morning Sunday, a group of four men approached a 22-year-old man who was walking down the 400 block of East Calder Way, police […]
cohaitungchi.com
18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA
Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning “the woods”—is a small city in Pennsylvania that’s close to miles of forests. These forests make it a...
‘Major forest fire’ burning in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Crews from at least 19 fire companies in six counties on Wednesday night are battling what’s described as a “major forest fire” in an area a couple of miles east of the Elk Country Visitor Center near Benezette, the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range. Reports by...
Clearfield County polls faced delays after machine error
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error. A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote. “As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero […]
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
PennDOT issues update on windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county for November 8-10. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route […]
Man, wife busted stealing $3k+ of items from State College Walmart, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A married couple faces charges for reportedly stealing over $3,000 worth of items from a State College Walmart, according to the charges filed. Joshua Pennington, 35, and his wife Alison, 39, both of Lewistown, entered the store along North Atherton Street five times in September, Patton Township police wrote in the criminal […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Vehicle Catches Fire on I-80 in Union Township
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Vehicle Catches Fire on Interstate 80 in Union Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred at 4:35 a.m. on Monday, November 7, on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2009...
Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report. Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Heavy Fog Contributes to Chain-Reaction Collision on Route 322
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois released the details of a three-vehicle collision on Route 322 on November 1 caused by heavy fog. According to PSP DuBois, the chain-reaction crash occurred around 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, on Route 322 near the area of Brick Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, involving 31-year-old Brittany N. Little, of Punxsutawney; 47-year-old Brian M. Passmore, of DuBois; and a 17-year-old female, of Punxsutawney.
MULTI-COUNTY MANHUNT: Shooter, Robber Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
An accused robber and shooter in central Pennsylvania is sought by state police in Central Pennsylvania according to multiple police releases. 28-year-old, Adam Douglas Fink of McVeytown allegedly shot someone in the leg in the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 10:15 p.m.
Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
abc27.com
Police searching for Mifflin County shooting suspect
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lewistown are looking for a suspect that fled the scene of an attempted homicide on Wednesday night. According to PSP, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived the suspect, Adam Fink, had fled the scene before police had arrived.
PHOTOS: Crews fight ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Several fire departments from multiple counties fought what was described as a “major forest fire” in Elk County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to help control and put out the wildfire along Winslow Hill in Benezette. One person was reportedly sent to the hospital […]
Votes determine whether Clearfield communities should merge
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During this year’s midterm election residents of Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough had the chance to vote on if they favor a merger between the two municipalities. After the vote, the Clearfield Election Office gave unofficial results that show the two municipalities will remain separated. This comes after members from […]
