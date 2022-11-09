ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
ALTOONA, PA
Bay Journal

Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail

Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA

Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning “the woods”—is a small city in Pennsylvania that’s close to miles of forests. These forests make it a...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County polls faced delays after machine error

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error. A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote. “As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update on windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county for November 8-10. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Vehicle Catches Fire on I-80 in Union Township

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Vehicle Catches Fire on Interstate 80 in Union Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred at 4:35 a.m. on Monday, November 7, on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2009...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report. Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Heavy Fog Contributes to Chain-Reaction Collision on Route 322

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois released the details of a three-vehicle collision on Route 322 on November 1 caused by heavy fog. According to PSP DuBois, the chain-reaction crash occurred around 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, on Route 322 near the area of Brick Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, involving 31-year-old Brittany N. Little, of Punxsutawney; 47-year-old Brian M. Passmore, of DuBois; and a 17-year-old female, of Punxsutawney.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
abc27.com

Police searching for Mifflin County shooting suspect

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lewistown are looking for a suspect that fled the scene of an attempted homicide on Wednesday night. According to PSP, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived the suspect, Adam Fink, had fled the scene before police had arrived.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Crews fight ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Several fire departments from multiple counties fought what was described as a “major forest fire” in Elk County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to help control and put out the wildfire along Winslow Hill in Benezette. One person was reportedly sent to the hospital […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Votes determine whether Clearfield communities should merge

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During this year’s midterm election residents of Boggs Township and Wallaceton Borough had the chance to vote on if they favor a merger between the two municipalities. After the vote, the Clearfield Election Office gave unofficial results that show the two municipalities will remain separated. This comes after members from […]
WALLACETON, PA

