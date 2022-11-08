Read full article on original website
They Said It: Georgia players' best quotes
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 45-19 win at Mississippi State:. “You guys are holding me up from (the celebration),” Bennett said when asked about the victory that sewed up Georgia’s fifth SEC East title in the last six years. "I didn't know...
Georgia defense buys in, stifles Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. - Kamari Lassiter dropped back and then exploded toward the line of scrimmage. Mississippi State called a swing pass, a play designed to beat man coverage on fourth-and-1 at the Georgia 8-yard line. But Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs tricked the home team, disguising the coverage to make it appear to be man.
Complete Coverage: First step achieved
STARKVILLE, Miss. - Top-ranked Georgia improved to 10-0 overall Saturday night, 7-0 in the SEC with a 45-19 win over Mississippi State. With the win, the Bulldogs sewed up the SEC East title and will heading back to the SEC Championship game for the fifth time in the last six years.
The Dashboard: Georgia’s DNA appears to be special
STARKVILLE, Miss. – A quick click on Google describes DNA as the molecules inside cells that contain the genetic information responsible for the development and function of an organism. It's a subject you’ve heard Georgia head coach Kirby Smart mention often. While the above definition is a description...
