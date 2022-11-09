ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Martin, CA

Chrissie Massey

California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson

Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ComicBook

Cain Velasquez Released on Bail After Attempted Murder Charge

UFC legend and former WWE star Cain Velasquez has been held by authorities for the past 8 months while he awaits trial in an attempted murder case, but he has now been granted bail according to TMZ. Velasquez had previously been denied bail, as the prosecution opposed it throughout the process, saying that he was still a threat to Harry Goularte, who Velasquez is alleged to have shot at. In the latest proceeding in Santa Clara, California Tuesday, a judge ruled in favor of bail, referencing Velasquez's clean prior criminal history and that he is a father.
SANTA CLARA, CA
MMA Fighting

Cain Velasquez granted bail at $1 million pending trial, faces 10 counts including premeditated attempted murder

Cain Velasquez will go home for the first time in eight months after he was granted bail ahead of his trial on multiple charges – including premeditated attempted murder. The former UFC heavyweight champion spent the past two days in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courthouse for a pre-trial hearing, where his attorney Mark Geragos and prosecutor Aaron French faced off with several witnesses being called. Two separate motions also went before presiding judge Arthur Bocanegra,.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Golf Digest

Angel Cabrera sentenced to additional 28 months in prison for second assault conviction

Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera is now a two-time assault convict. Cabrera was convicted for assaulting an ex-partner for a second time on Monday, according to Agence France Presse. The 53-year-old received an additional two years and four months of prison time for assaulting Micaela Escudero. Cabrera is still serving...
iheart.com

Suspect Accused Of Attacking Paul Pelosi Indicted By Federal Grand Jury

A federal grand jury has indicted David DePape on one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties and one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties.
WASHINGTON, CA

