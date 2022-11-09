Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison Following Rape Convictions
Back in April, a jury in Van Nuys, California, found Walker guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication. At the time, the jury found Walker not guilty of one count of digital penetration and two counts of forcible rape.
California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson
Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ComicBook
Cain Velasquez Released on Bail After Attempted Murder Charge
UFC legend and former WWE star Cain Velasquez has been held by authorities for the past 8 months while he awaits trial in an attempted murder case, but he has now been granted bail according to TMZ. Velasquez had previously been denied bail, as the prosecution opposed it throughout the process, saying that he was still a threat to Harry Goularte, who Velasquez is alleged to have shot at. In the latest proceeding in Santa Clara, California Tuesday, a judge ruled in favor of bail, referencing Velasquez's clean prior criminal history and that he is a father.
Scott Peterson: California court date set for convicted murderer to learn retrial fate
Scott Peterson, now 50, has been transferred to a new California prison as he and his family await a decision on whether he will be granted new murder trial.
MMA Fighting
Cain Velasquez makes first statement after being released from jail on $1 million bail
Cain Velasquez was all smiles as he left a holding facility in Santa Clara County, Calif. after spending the last eight months in jail pending trial on attempted murder charges. Early Wednesday morning, the former UFC heavyweight champion was officially released after he posted $1 million in bail. The decision...
Scott Peterson is moved off California's death row
Peterson is moved off death row two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife in 2002.
Pedophile who admitted to crime, on trial for kidnapping, dies in custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California prison guard apologizes for assault on inmate, then gets lengthy sentence
A California prison guard who attacked a 65-year-old inmate who later died — and then tried to get his colleagues to cover up his actions — apologized in court Monday, and then was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison. Arturo Pacheco, 40, is one of...
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
YNW Melly Could Face Death Penalty Again in Double Murder Trial – Report
The rollercoaster continues in YNW Melly's double-murder case. After the judge in the case made the decision to drop the death penalty back in July, the punishment has reportedly been put back on the table. The latest movement in the YNW Melly double-murder case occurred on Wednesday (Nov. 9), when...
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
MMA Fighting
Cain Velasquez granted bail at $1 million pending trial, faces 10 counts including premeditated attempted murder
Cain Velasquez will go home for the first time in eight months after he was granted bail ahead of his trial on multiple charges – including premeditated attempted murder. The former UFC heavyweight champion spent the past two days in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courthouse for a pre-trial hearing, where his attorney Mark Geragos and prosecutor Aaron French faced off with several witnesses being called. Two separate motions also went before presiding judge Arthur Bocanegra,.
Black Man Freed After Spending 38 Years In Jail For Murder He Didn't Commit
Newly tested DNA evidence cleared Maurice Hastings, who was convicted for the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of an Inglewood woman.
Washington Examiner
Wrongfully convicted murder suspect sues LA County for withholding evidence
A man who was imprisoned for 20 years over a murder he didn’t commit is suing Los Angeles County and the Sheriff’s Department for withholding evidence that would prove his innocence. Alexander Torres, 40, was exonerated with the help of the Innocence Project after evidence surfaced in 2006...
Cain Velasquez Granted $1 Million Bail Following Eight Month Jail Stay
Cain Velasquez has been granted bail. Former UFC Champion and WWE star, Cain Velasquez was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (California) judge on the morning of 11/8. The judge's decision came down following a lengthy 13-hour pre-trial hearing that spanned over the course of two days. The terms...
Golf Digest
Angel Cabrera sentenced to additional 28 months in prison for second assault conviction
Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera is now a two-time assault convict. Cabrera was convicted for assaulting an ex-partner for a second time on Monday, according to Agence France Presse. The 53-year-old received an additional two years and four months of prison time for assaulting Micaela Escudero. Cabrera is still serving...
iheart.com
Suspect Accused Of Attacking Paul Pelosi Indicted By Federal Grand Jury
A federal grand jury has indicted David DePape on one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties and one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties.
Comments / 0