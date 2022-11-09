UFC legend and former WWE star Cain Velasquez has been held by authorities for the past 8 months while he awaits trial in an attempted murder case, but he has now been granted bail according to TMZ. Velasquez had previously been denied bail, as the prosecution opposed it throughout the process, saying that he was still a threat to Harry Goularte, who Velasquez is alleged to have shot at. In the latest proceeding in Santa Clara, California Tuesday, a judge ruled in favor of bail, referencing Velasquez's clean prior criminal history and that he is a father.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO