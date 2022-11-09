The first New York Giants game I ever attended was in 1966. There was no secondary market in those days, so the only way non-season ticket holders could go to games was by knowing someone who was not using their tickets that Sunday. The 1966 Giants were a bad team. The roster of the great Giants teams of the 1950s and early 1960s had been gutted by age and poor personnel decisions. They lost 52-7 to the Dallas Cowboys in their second game, and had just been pummeled by the Los Angeles Rams 55-14 to drop their record to 1-7-1, when my father was offered tickets to the following Sunday’s game against the 0-9 expansion Atlanta Falcons. No wonder my father’s friend didn’t want the tickets. But for me it was a rare chance to see my beloved Giants in person at the old Yankee Stadium, and anyway, they were playing an expansion team, so surely they would win.

