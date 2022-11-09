Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news
More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Jones Adds Fuel To Fire Regarding Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys Rumors
The Dallas Cowboys continued their not-so-subtle public flirtation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday. The latest eye-batting came from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said on his weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Beckham "could look pretty good" in a Cowboys ...
Bryan Broaddus predicts Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Cowboys in a couple weeks
Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus of the Audacy Original Podcast “Love of the Star” talked about the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors and made a prediction for when – and where – he’ll sign.
Update on Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks isn’t encouraging
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is in Las Vegas, Nev. this week for the GM Meetings. But it sounds like he won’t be reaching a deal with free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge any time soon. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Former Yankees trade target is back on the market, report says
Here’s an interesting Hot Stove tidbit. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the “Biggest name (heard) available in trade so far is Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez. Fish need hitters! Came close to dealing him to Yankees at deadline in a Gleyber Torres deal.”. BUY MLB...
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys? ‘Excellent’ Scouting Report from McCarthy
“I’ve always been so impressed with his football-playing ability, but I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him over the years.” - Cowboys Coach mild McCarthy on OBJ.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
Ezekiel Elliott joins chorus of Cowboys lobbying WR Odell Beckham Jr.
The calls for the Cowboys to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are getting louder. And they’re coming from inside the building. Ezekiel Elliott joined a growing chorus of Cowboys publicly lobbying for the three-time Pro Bowler to bring his pass-catching talents- and his rehabbed left knee- to Dallas. Following Wednesday’s practice, Elliott talked about what the nine-year veteran would bring to the locker room.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Mets make decision on Carlos Carrasco
The New York Mets have elected to pick up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million club option, the team announced Thursday afternoon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before this decision, Max Scherzer was the only starting pitcher that was a lock for the 2023 season, with David Peterson...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/8: Second-half keys, McKinney injury, Jones suitors, more headlines
Can the Giants finish what they started by making the playoffs? that the Giants probably need to win at least four of them, getting to what was originally seen as an unlikely 10-win season, to get to the playoffs. Just because they won six of their first eight there is no guarantee they will win four or more of those final nine.
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/9: Xavier McKinney fallout, Aaron Robinson likely out for year, more headlines
"Now, because of something completely avoidable and selfish, he will not be available to the Giants for at least the next four weeks," wrote BBV's Ed Valentine. "Players, of course, are young men with money and they have a right to relax away from the game. Still, it’s OK to expect better from a team leader and cornerstone of the future."
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...
Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
Big Blue View
Big Blue View
There are no terrible teams in the NFL this year
The first New York Giants game I ever attended was in 1966. There was no secondary market in those days, so the only way non-season ticket holders could go to games was by knowing someone who was not using their tickets that Sunday. The 1966 Giants were a bad team. The roster of the great Giants teams of the 1950s and early 1960s had been gutted by age and poor personnel decisions. They lost 52-7 to the Dallas Cowboys in their second game, and had just been pummeled by the Los Angeles Rams 55-14 to drop their record to 1-7-1, when my father was offered tickets to the following Sunday’s game against the 0-9 expansion Atlanta Falcons. No wonder my father’s friend didn’t want the tickets. But for me it was a rare chance to see my beloved Giants in person at the old Yankee Stadium, and anyway, they were playing an expansion team, so surely they would win.
