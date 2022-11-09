ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite

The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
BOONE, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ezekiel Elliott joins chorus of Cowboys lobbying WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The calls for the Cowboys to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are getting louder. And they’re coming from inside the building. Ezekiel Elliott joined a growing chorus of Cowboys publicly lobbying for the three-time Pro Bowler to bring his pass-catching talents- and his rehabbed left knee- to Dallas. Following Wednesday’s practice, Elliott talked about what the nine-year veteran would bring to the locker room.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Mets make decision on Carlos Carrasco

The New York Mets have elected to pick up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million club option, the team announced Thursday afternoon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before this decision, Max Scherzer was the only starting pitcher that was a lock for the 2023 season, with David Peterson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
DALLAS, TX
Big Blue View

Giants news, 11/9: Xavier McKinney fallout, Aaron Robinson likely out for year, more headlines

"Now, because of something completely avoidable and selfish, he will not be available to the Giants for at least the next four weeks," wrote BBV's Ed Valentine. "Players, of course, are young men with money and they have a right to relax away from the game. Still, it’s OK to expect better from a team leader and cornerstone of the future."
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Blue View

Calling All Passionate Giants Fans/Writers

Hey everyone! My name is Jocelyn, one of the biggest fans of the Carolina Panthers football team. My sole purpose in this post is to gauge interest in any diehard Giants fans that want to pursue sports journalism in the future. I currently run my own blog that you can access at: www.thepanthersprowler.com.
Big Blue View

There are no terrible teams in the NFL this year

The first New York Giants game I ever attended was in 1966. There was no secondary market in those days, so the only way non-season ticket holders could go to games was by knowing someone who was not using their tickets that Sunday. The 1966 Giants were a bad team. The roster of the great Giants teams of the 1950s and early 1960s had been gutted by age and poor personnel decisions. They lost 52-7 to the Dallas Cowboys in their second game, and had just been pummeled by the Los Angeles Rams 55-14 to drop their record to 1-7-1, when my father was offered tickets to the following Sunday’s game against the 0-9 expansion Atlanta Falcons. No wonder my father’s friend didn’t want the tickets. But for me it was a rare chance to see my beloved Giants in person at the old Yankee Stadium, and anyway, they were playing an expansion team, so surely they would win.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy