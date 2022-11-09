ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair

Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State

On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal

Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn

Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson

Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search

AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Neal Brown addresses backlash, how he's approaching the situation

On Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media. The Mountaineers have lost three straight and are sitting at 3-6 on the season, squarely in the basement of the Big 12 Conference. That led to plenty of speculation about his job security, as well as backlash from fans. Brown addressed that during his press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

The Edge: Kansas State at Baylor

Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Following a disappointing home loss to Texas, Kansas State will look to get back in the win column on Saturday against Baylor. The game will air nationally on FS1 at 6 p.m. Let's take a look at the potential matchups between the Wildcats and the Bears.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State

Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
MANHATTAN, KS
Yardbarker

Nick Saban’s stubbornness with keeping Bill O’Brien led to Alabama’s offensive demise

Nick Saban stands as arguably the greatest college football head coach in the sport, but even he is not above criticism. He stated in Monday’s presser that every play called, whether offense or defense, comes through his headset. Coach Saban can veto any call he wants to. Donnie Lee Jr., a former Alabama wide receiver, said ‘Saban coaches the coaches, and the assistants coach us as the players.’ Has the trust that Saban’s given to Bill O’Brien led to the demise of Alabama’s offense? Crimson Tide fans and numerous former players believe it has. In two years, the Tide has become overly reliant on Bryce Young to make plays.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

