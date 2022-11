When the Oregon Ducks were run off the field in Week 1 by the Georgia Bulldogs, expectations for the team were quickly humbled. But since then, the Ducks have been on fire. The team has averaged over 40 points per game in their ongoing eight-game win streak. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing at a Heisman level and sophomore wide receiver Troy Franklin is breaking out. Everything is going great for the Ducks and for first-year head coach Dan Lanning.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO