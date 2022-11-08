ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst

10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. LeBron James was sidelined along with Lonnie Walker IV, and Patrick Beverley, leaving Los Angeles with only 11 available players. Anthony Davis scored a season-high 29 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 points off the bench as Los Angeles fell to 2-8. The Jazz shot 56% from the field and made 16 3-pointers in their third straight win, with Markkanen and Clarkson combining for nine. Seven Jazz players scored in double figures.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WCNC

Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) out Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is out on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson was previously listed as questionable for the front end of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back. After logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend, Johnson was a DNP-CD on Monday in the first game back for Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable).
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow joining Trail Blazers' second unit Monday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Miami Heat. Winslow is returning to the second unit after helping fill in for a few games while Damian Lillard was sidelined with a calf injury. Shaedon Sharpe is also shifting back to the bench to make room for Anfernee Simons (foot).
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Jerami Grant (ankle) downgraded to questionable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant has been downgraded from probable to questionable for Wednesday's clash with Charlotte. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.5 minutes against the Hornets. Grant's Wednesday projection includes 17.2 points,...
PORTLAND, OR

