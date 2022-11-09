Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Ureteroscopy with Laser Lithotripsy: Treatment for Kidney Stones
Ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy (ULL) is a medical procedure that breaks up kidney stones lodged in a ureter. Ureters are the tubes that connect your kidneys and bladder. Kidney stones affect about 1 in 10 people in the United States, and their prevalence has risen. Doctors use many interventions to treat the condition. ULL combines two procedures:
KULR8
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?
How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors work toward developing more personalized cancer care, a new study looks at whether lung cancer patients can miss a few days of radiation treatment and make them up with a higher dose.
thebiochronicle.com
Hair Loss and Thinning: Causes, Treatments, and Prevention
As we get older, our hair starts to lose thickness and volume. Hair loss can also be caused by health conditions, stress, and nutrition deficiencies, among other factors. There are treatment options that usually help to manage hair loss. Some of these hair care treatment options can also be used to treat the scalp considering it is neglected in most cases. Below, we’ll look further into hair loss and thinning and different treatment options.
Beauty Experts Swear By These Hair Treatments To Promote Faster Regrowth
Whether you’re experiencing hair shedding, have noticed your hair looking thinner lately, or are simply searching for ways to give your strands a boost, it’s not unusual to hear a million tips on how to regrow hair — and some of them may sound a bit suspicious. Should you run out and buy all of the hair regrowth gummies on the shelf? Should you invest big bucks in expensive shampoos, conditioners, and masks? Before you go bankrupt trying to get your hair to a happier place, take these tips from Hair Expert Jean Lopez, co-founder of LilyHair, who swears by these hair treatments to promote faster regrowth.
Dear Doctor: What can older women do to combat hair loss?
DEAR DR. ROACH: My hair is falling out. What can be done about it? I take biotin and saw palmetto, but it hasn’t stopped the hair loss. The older a lady gets, the more the hair falls out! -- L. ANSWER: I have learned not to underestimate the psychological...
2 Scalp Oils Experts Swear By For Hair Loss
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp — an area that most conditioners, hair serums, and hair masks actually fail to address. While these moisturizing products can work wonders on dry and damaged strands, to truly help with hair loss, many experts recommend nourishing hair oils that contain effective ingredients that can help combat hair shedding and keep the scalp and hair in amazing shape. Whether you choose to use a silicone shampoo brush or your fingers to work these oils into the scalp, the additional benefit of giving yourself a stimulating hair massage also helps wake up follicles and keep your hair healthy. Kickstart a hair oil habit with the help of these two scalp oils that experts swear by for hair loss.
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
Boxing, exercise helps those living with Parkinson’s disease
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease...
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
Can Physical Therapy Fix A Torn Rotator Cuff?
Made up of four muscles, your rotator cuff tendons are what hold your arm securely into your shoulder blade, reports OrthoInfo. Facilitating your arm's range of motion, we can thank our rotator cuff for our ability to lift and swing our arms up and around freely. However, nearly 2 million Americans experience a rotator cuff tear annually.
Can PRFM Injections Prevent & Treat Hair Loss? We Asked Dermatologists
When it comes to hair restoration for loss and thinning, surgery is not accessible or affordable for many people. Many social media users have been documenting their journeys with platelet-rich fibrin matrix (PRFM) injections into the scalp to promote more hair growth, so we asked dermatologists if this treatment is worth the hype, and how it can work. Read on for quick tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
Turnto10.com
Same-day hip and knee replacements are on the rise, doctor says
Same-day hip and knee replacements are on the rise coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. "This kind of started throughout the country probably five to ten years ago. But it was actually accelerated since COVID as people really just want to go home and recover at home," said Dr. Eric Cohen, a surgeon at University Orthopedics. "When I started my training and residency, you know, you stayed at least three days in the hospital, if not more.”
Turnto10.com
Research shows lack of sleep in older adults linked to higher risk of multiple diseases
Results from sleep research conducted by University College London shows a link between a lack of sleep in older adults and a higher risk of chronic diseases. The research involved more than 7,000 men and women, 50 and older, over the course of 25 years. "When you fall below that...
jguru.com
How to Provide a Desirable Hair Treatment at Home?
Healthy and beautiful hair is the result of comprehensive care. When shampoo and balm are not enough for the health of curls, a beneficial solution will be a hair treatment at home. Such products have a rich formula and contain a large number of useful ingredients. With the help of hair masks, you will heal and improve the condition of your hair, making it more obedient and well-groomed!
Healthline
Your Guide to Robotic Prostatectomy: Procedure, Recovery, and Alternatives
Sex and gender exist on spectrums. This article uses the term “men” to reflect a term that has been historically used to gender people. It’s important to note that not everyone assigned male at birth identifies with the label “man.”. While we aim to create content...
beingpatient.com
Pills to Patches: Exploring New Formats for Alzheimer’s Treatments
Some of the most common treatments for Alzheimer’s symptoms may be prescribed in pill form, as an oral solution, or even as a transdermal patch. Being Patient compares the pros and cons of each option. This article was written by Being Patient. Corium, the maker of Adlarity®, a transdermal...
salontoday.com
Nutrafol’s #1 Dermatologist Recommended Nutraceuticals + New Scalp Collection Optimizes Hair Health From the Inside Out
Men and women with thinning hair often turn to styling tools or extensions to bring back their volume and thickness. But to truly restore your hair, you have to address both internal and external issues. As we age, thinning hair can be caused by a variety of reasons—not just genetics....
News-Medical.net
Can prostaglandin E2 injection improve hair growth?
A recent study published in Experimental Cell Research demonstrated that prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) stimulates hair follicle growth. Thus, PGE2 delivery systems could offer a novel approach to managing hair problems and may be an effective strategy for treating hair-related disorders. Background. Hair loss is a common condition that affects people...
cohaitungchi.com
Do IV Hydration Therapy & IV Vitamin Therapy Really Work?
Any Grey’s Anatomy, House or ER fan worth his or her salt knows that IV therapy is nothing new. A staple of the medical world, IVs are used to quickly administer medications, replace lost fluids or deliver blood. What is fairly new, however, is that IV bar, lounge or...
healthcareguys.com
4 Vascular Procedures to Treat Venous Insufficiency
Venous insufficiency is a condition that can lead to pain, swelling, and other unpleasant symptoms. Fortunately, there are treatments available that can help relieve these symptoms. Treatment options include compression stockings, leg elevation, and pharmaceuticals. In some cases, surgery may also be necessary. By understanding the treatment options available, you can work with your doctor to find the best treatment for you.
Comments / 0