Flagler County, FL

Theresa Pontieri, Cathy Heighter Win Palm Coast City Council Races

PALM COAST – The Palm Coast City Council will have two new members soon: Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter have won election to succeed John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho, respectively. Pontieri won election over Alan Lowe and Heighter prevailed over Fernando Melendez. Neither of the two races had an...
PALM COAST, FL
Leann Pennington Defeats Jane Gentile-Youd to Win a County Commission Seat

Republican candidate Leann Pennington has defeated opponent Jane Gentile-Youd to win election to the Flagler Board of County Commissioners. She’ll replace an outgoing Joe Mullins, whom Pennington defeated in the August primary election. Gentile-Youd has now placed second in the election for the District 4 seat two elections in a row, running as an NPA candidate both times.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Flagler County turnout at 43.7% on the afternoon before Election Day

A total of 43.7% of Flagler County's eligible voters have already cast their ballots as of the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. There are 95,306 registered voters in Flagler County, and 41,651 have voted. Ready to vote?. Election Day voting. Polls will be open 7...
WESH

Volusia County election results

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
LETTERS: School book banners are violating other parents' rights

School book banners are violating other parents' rights. Let's be clear, it isn't just about banning books, because a group with a particular viewpoint doesn't like them. This is really about taking away parents' rights. If they get their way, individual parents won't be able to decide for themselves what their children can read. The group proposing the banning will have effectively taken that right away.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 36

In Florida House District 36, Republican Rachel Plakon won against Democrat Deborah Poulalion with 54.65% of the vote. This district covers parts of Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Geneva. If Plakon's name sounds familiar, that’s because her husband, Scott Plakon, is vacating the seat because of term limits....
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
FLORIDA STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

Much of Coastal Volusia Eroded by Nicole

Huge swaths of Volusia County's coastline are experiencing extreme erosion due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Several buildings have been deemed unsafe, and untold amounts of sand have been washed away from the beaches. Bridges across the county have been inspected by law enforcement, with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies

Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooding from Nicole causes headaches in downtown St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims

The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
PALM COAST, FL

