School book banners are violating other parents' rights. Let's be clear, it isn't just about banning books, because a group with a particular viewpoint doesn't like them. This is really about taking away parents' rights. If they get their way, individual parents won't be able to decide for themselves what their children can read. The group proposing the banning will have effectively taken that right away.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO