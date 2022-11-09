Read full article on original website
askflagler.com
Theresa Pontieri, Cathy Heighter Win Palm Coast City Council Races
PALM COAST – The Palm Coast City Council will have two new members soon: Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter have won election to succeed John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho, respectively. Pontieri won election over Alan Lowe and Heighter prevailed over Fernando Melendez. Neither of the two races had an...
palmcoastobserver.com
Superintendent: Thank you Flagler County for supporting the 1/2-cent surtax
Thank you, Flagler County, for your continued support of your public school system. For the past twenty years, you have paid a ½ cent for our kids, and Tuesday (Nov. 8), you agreed to continue to do this for another ten years. This funding has been vital in allowing...
askflagler.com
Leann Pennington Defeats Jane Gentile-Youd to Win a County Commission Seat
Republican candidate Leann Pennington has defeated opponent Jane Gentile-Youd to win election to the Flagler Board of County Commissioners. She’ll replace an outgoing Joe Mullins, whom Pennington defeated in the August primary election. Gentile-Youd has now placed second in the election for the District 4 seat two elections in a row, running as an NPA candidate both times.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Breakout Wins Put Women Back On the Dais In Palm Coast & Flagler County, DeSantis Wins Re-Election
In a community where the most populous city and the county seat were both devoid of representation by women, both picked up new additions on Tuesday evening with the selection of Teresa Pontiere and Cathy Heighter for the Palm Coast City Council by voters. “It was just an awesome effort...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County turnout at 43.7% on the afternoon before Election Day
A total of 43.7% of Flagler County's eligible voters have already cast their ballots as of the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. There are 95,306 registered voters in Flagler County, and 41,651 have voted. Ready to vote?. Election Day voting. Polls will be open 7...
WESH
Volusia County election results
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: School book banners are violating other parents' rights
School book banners are violating other parents' rights. Let's be clear, it isn't just about banning books, because a group with a particular viewpoint doesn't like them. This is really about taking away parents' rights. If they get their way, individual parents won't be able to decide for themselves what their children can read. The group proposing the banning will have effectively taken that right away.
WESH
RESULTS: Florida House District 36
In Florida House District 36, Republican Rachel Plakon won against Democrat Deborah Poulalion with 54.65% of the vote. This district covers parts of Sanford, Lake Mary, Longwood, Winter Springs, and Geneva. If Plakon's name sounds familiar, that’s because her husband, Scott Plakon, is vacating the seat because of term limits....
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, November 9 in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Sunshine State. This local state of emergency was issued after Marion County was listed by Governor...
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners declare state of emergency ahead of Nicole’s arrival
The Sumter County Commission issued a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of the anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday issued Executive Order 22-253, declaring a state of emergency in areas of the projected storm path, including Sumter County. Sumter County serves as lead for...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Not Again. A1A Suffers Critical Infrastructure Failure with Storm Onslaught
Flagler County, FL (November 10, 2022) It’s been six years since State Road A1A experienced critical infrastructure failure but with the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday, the battering of the Atlantic Ocean was too much for the already weakened coastline to sustain and portions of A1A caved to the onslaught.
villages-news.com
Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Much of Coastal Volusia Eroded by Nicole
Huge swaths of Volusia County's coastline are experiencing extreme erosion due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Several buildings have been deemed unsafe, and untold amounts of sand have been washed away from the beaches. Bridges across the county have been inspected by law enforcement, with...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County: ‘Don’t drive on A1A unless absolutely necessary’
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A day after asking residents and visitors in certain parts of the county to evacuate ahead of Nicole, Flagler County emergency management officials on Thursday asked drivers to avoid using A1A if at all possible. In a social media post early Thursday, Flagler County Emergency...
palmcoastobserver.com
Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies
Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
villages-news.com
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
click orlando
Flooding from Nicole causes headaches in downtown St. Augustine
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
News4Jax.com
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
palmcoastobserver.com
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in an active threat training course in order to gain earlier access to critical victims
The Palm Coast Fire Department participated in a training course for active threats and shooters hosted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3. The FCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team lead the training and used the Halloween haunted house setup at Fire Station 21 for the training exercise, according to a press release from Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Patrick J. Juliano. Members of Palm Coast Fire Department trained how to safely enter an area with an active threat situation while wearing ballistics gear, as well as practiced packing injuries.
