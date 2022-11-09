ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wes Lisitza
1d ago

This has been known since 2020. What's more concerning is that those who suffer from Long COVID still have this type of inflammation, and that there are claims that strenuous cognitive activity can result in resurgence of certain symptoms like brain fog and confusion. These are still being researched.

Peter G
1d ago

Another man made weapon reaking havoc on the innocent as they ,the creatorsdeny it,should be held accountable

Ron Burke
1d ago

Oh My God!! What are we going to do now just as we are coming into winter everyone will have to go buy bigger hats! But I wont I have the kind of hat that adjust for when my brain swells and makes my head bigger I just adjust the back strap easy peasy. Sounds about as logical as covid and all the different strains and using the virus to sell the poison.

