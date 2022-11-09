ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County keeps polls open until 8 p.m.; ballots cast in final hour put aside for now

By Katie Watkins, Adam Zuvanich, Houston Public Media
texasstandard.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
texasstandard.org

Texas election turnout dropped again this year. Experts aren’t surprised

Texans continued a trend of showing a lukewarm interest in elections as fewer than 50% of voters turned out during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Statewide turnout was just over 45% as about 8,032,438 people cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s out of 17,672,143 registered voters, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on Thursday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy