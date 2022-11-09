Harris County keeps polls open until 8 p.m.; ballots cast in final hour put aside for now

Read full article on original website
Texas election turnout dropped again this year. Experts aren’t surprised
Texans continued a trend of showing a lukewarm interest in elections as fewer than 50% of voters turned out during Tuesday’s midterm elections. Statewide turnout was just over 45% as about 8,032,438 people cast ballots in person or by mail. That’s out of 17,672,143 registered voters, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office on Thursday afternoon.
