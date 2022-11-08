Read full article on original website
smithcountyinsider.com
November 8, 2022 Smith County Election Results
Voters had the opportunity to cast ballots in a variety of races during the November 8, 2022 Election, including Governor, US House, TN Senator, TN House, Carthage Mayor, Carthage Alderman, Gordonsville Alderman and several more. Polls were open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and voters had the opportunity to...
bbbtv12.com
Election Results – November 8, 2022
The November Election had a larger than expected turnout in many locations, with Roane County having a 43% voter turnout (15,967 voters out of 36,795 registered voters) compared to only a 27% turnout in August. While in Anderson County they had a voter turnout of 46% (21,629 out of 47,348 registered voters) compared to only a 20% turnout in August.
smithcountyinsider.com
Taiho Manufacturing in Gordonsville is NOW HIRING – New starting pay!
Taiho Manufacturing of Tennessee, Inc., a leader in the automotive parts industry, is currently accepting applications at the Gordonsville, Tennessee manufacturing facility. They have immediate openings with new pay rate starting at $17.00 per hour!. Positions available include Assembly and/or Press Operators for 2nd shift ( 2 p.m. 10 p.m.)....
Renderings of Lebanon Outlet Mall redevelopment released
The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.
ucbjournal.com
Dirt moving: FirstBank making progress, anticipated opening Dec. 9
Cookeville – Workers are making progress on FirstBank‘s newest location at the corner of County Service Drive and Willow Avenue in Cookeville. According to sources, the building will open on Dec. 9 and will replace the 851 S. Willow Avenue location as FirstBank’s primary Cookeville office. As...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
WATE
Rockwood planned fire burns over 70 acres
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
wjle.com
Man Charged with Aggravated Assault of Boyfriend
A Smithville man is facing an aggravated assault charge for attacking his boyfriend. 40-year-old Charles Allan Barnett of Shady Drive is under a $3,500 bond and he will make a court appearance November 17. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on November 1 a deputy was summoned to Barnett’s home due...
Warren County man sentenced to Federal Prison
Kerry Shane Smith, a Warren County resident, plead guilty in United States District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Smith was sentenced to 97 months in Federal prison, to be released on supervised probation at the end of that sentence. In addition, Smith was ordered to pay $74,500 in fines.
Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!
Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
WKRN
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After searching for a missing teenager out of Wilson County for nearly a week, the 19-year-old was found safe in another state. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said they found her Friday with someone she knew. Last week, the sheriff’s office told News...
Semi driver dies in rollover crash in Smith County
The driver of a semi-truck was killed in a crash late Tuesday night in Smith County.
bbbtv12.com
HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY IN WESTEL LEADS TO METH BUST
On Friday evening November 4th, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Westel Road at Church Loop. After running the tag, and it not coming back on file, the officer approached the maroon sedan, and the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued the driver who headed down Westel Road approaching speeds of 108 MPH and turned right onto HWY 70 East. The driver passed a car on a double yellow line in a curve, almost causing a head-on collision with oncoming traffic. After other officers successfully deployed stop sticks, both driver-side tires deflated reducing the vehicle’s speed and finally stopping. The driver got out of the sedan and ran on foot for approximately 300 yards until he was apprehended.
