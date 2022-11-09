Read full article on original website
Powerball winner has Maryland connection
Someone in Southern California won the coveted $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot; it has been growing in size since August.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, […]
Million dollar Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is going to get bigger after no one was able to claim the massive $1.6 billion Powerball Saturday night, but there are a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, two tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball […]
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M bought in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $550 million
Two second-prize lottery tickets — worth $1 million and $2 million — were sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, which has climbed to $550 million after no one across the country won the top prize. In addition, three tickets bought in New Jersey matched four...
A $100K lottery winner decided to buy three more tickets to celebrate her prize— and won another $300K on the same day
On her way home from collecting her $100,000 prize, a Delaware woman decided to buy three more tickets and won an extra $300,000.
10 New Yorkers Won a Sizable Chunk of the $715M Powerball!
At least 10 New Yorkers will wake up this morning with a little extra cash in their pocket - and one New Yorker is a millionaire this morning - after last night's $715 million dollar Powerball drawing from the New York Lottery!. Was there a Jackpot winner in Wednesday night's...
World Record $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot Won by Person in California (UPDATE)
UPDATED 11/8, 1:45 p.m. ET: An anonymous person in California won the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history at a whopping $2.04 billion prize, NBC New York reports. The ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Altadena. The winner has yet to come forward. See original story below. The...
$100K Lottery Winner Won Another $300K The Same Day
They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. But apparently, the lottery does. A 70-year-old Delaware woman had a really lucky day on October 20 when she visited Lottery Headquarters to cash in one lottery ticket that she had purchased a week previously, then used that money to buy another ticket for an even bigger win.
How to buy Powerball tickets online or from your phone
Long gone are the days where you have to take a drive to a convenience store to buy a Powerball ticket. Now, there are ways to buy a lottery from your computer or your phone — but it’s deferred to jurisdiction, so it depends which state you live in.
Powerball: Which state caused $2 billion jackpot drawing delay? Not Mass., lottery says
One state needed extra time to “process its sales and play data” Monday night, causing the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing to be delayed. But which state caused the delay?. Not Massachusetts, the state’s lottery confirmed to MassLive Tuesday. The Multi State Lottery Association told The Associated Press...
The Problem With Mega Jackpots Like the $1.9 Billion Powerball Drawing
With an estimated cash value of $929.1 million before taxes, the winning Jackpot numbers will be announced on Nov. 7
Delaware woman collects $100,000 from winning lottery scratch ticket, then wins more money on same day
The Delaware Lottery has reported that a 70-year-old woman has won big with scratch tickets, winning first $100K and then $300K. She won her second prize the day she collected the first.
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
One Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in New York, Jackpot Reaching World Record
The Powerball keeps growing after no one hit the big billion-dollar jackpot, and it could reach record heights. 16 lucky lottery players did cash in on the second prize of a million bucks, including one in New York. The winning Powerball numbers for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing were:. 2-11-22-35-60...
Record Powerball Finally Announced In New York, Winning Numbers
After a very long delay, the record Powerball drawing was finally announced. Here are the winning numbers. The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Record Powerball Drawing Delayed. "The draw has been officially delayed. One of the participating lotteries...
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball fever
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Powerball used to have a jackpot limit. Then it exploded
The Powerball lottery jackpot topped $2 billion, making it the largest lotto prize ever.
Why these five states don't sell lottery tickets
If residents of Alabama, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii or Nevada wanted a chance to win this week's record Powerball jackpot, they had to travel to another state to buy a ticket.
