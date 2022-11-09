Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth
Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
KLEWTV
Biting cold temperatures this week
This week, our region will be seeing unseasonably cold temperatures with morning wind chills in the teens to single digits. According to Monday morning's briefing, the National Weather Service Spokane said that the band of snow that hammered Okanogan county Sunday and Sunday night will finally move into Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle on Monday.
kpq.com
Manson Woman Dead From Earlier Crash Near Chelan
A Manson woman is dead from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 29 at the intersection of Highways 97 and 97A near Chelan. The Washington State Patrol reported Monday that 74-year-old Donna Burgess died at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Burgess was driving a...
ifiberone.com
Driver dies in Friday afternoon crash on Highway 97 in Okanogan County
OROVILLE — A 34-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 97 in Okanogan County. Oroville resident Joseph W. Davis was driving a 1993 GMC Sierra south on Highway 97, about two miles south of Oroville, when he reportedly drove off the road to the right, according to the state patrol.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
KING-5
Chelan County 2022 election results
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results for Chelan County, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 8, state Legislative District 12, Chelan County sheriff, and secretary of state. Several other county races are on the ballot. An initial round of election returns is expected to be...
KHQ Right Now
Heavy snowfall may cause outages, dangerous or impossible travel conditions in Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle
The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising residents in Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle to be prepared for a slow or impossible morning commute on Monday due to extra snowfall. The region has been in a Winter Storm Warning since Saturday evening, which will continue through Monday. Some areas...
ifiberone.com
Morrison leading in Chelan County Sheriff's race
WENATCHEE - Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Mike Morrison is leading in the race for Chelan County Sheriff. As of Tuesday night, Morrison has nearly 9% more of ballots cast in his favor over incumbent Brian Burnett. Morrison has 54.1% of the vote while Burnett maintains 45.37% of the tally. Between...
ifiberone.com
Woman dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 29 collision on Highway 97 near Chelan
CHELAN — A Manson woman has died from injuries sustained in an Oct. 29 collision on Highway 97 near Chelan. State troopers reported Donna J. Burgess, 74, died at Central Washington Hospital on Friday. Burgess was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 97A at the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
