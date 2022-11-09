Read full article on original website
Speaker Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stayed mum Sunday on her future plans but said congressional colleagues are urging her to seek another term.
The GOP Predicted Fearmongering On Crime Would Lead To A 'Red Wave.' It Didn’t Work.
Throughout the country, reformist candidates who were attacked as weak on crime won their elections Tuesday.
Massachusetts Senator Fires Back After Musk Mocks His Twitter Questions
Elon Musk just picked on the wrong lawmaker. After the billionaire lashed out at Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) on Sunday over the latter’s request for information on Twitter’s new verification policy, Markey hit back, warning him to “fix his companies” lest Congress step in. “One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online,” Markey tweeted at Musk. “Fix your companies. Or Congress will.” The scolding comes after a Washington Post reporter successfully set up an imposter Twitter account masquerading as the...
New legislation has caused confusion among school officials on rules for bathrooms
The Alachua County school district is in the midst of reviewing its LGBTQ critical support guide to fall in line with new state regulations that took effect last month. The move comes after the Florida State Board of Education unanimously approved a new rule that says parents must be fully informed of how bathrooms, locker rooms...
