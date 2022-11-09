Elon Musk just picked on the wrong lawmaker. After the billionaire lashed out at Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) on Sunday over the latter’s request for information on Twitter’s new verification policy, Markey hit back, warning him to “fix his companies” lest Congress step in. “One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online,” Markey tweeted at Musk. “Fix your companies. Or Congress will.” The scolding comes after a Washington Post reporter successfully set up an imposter Twitter account masquerading as the...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO