Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

ESPN employee owes Vols QB Hendon Hooker an apology

ESPN analyst Matt Stinchcomb owes Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker a massive apology. Stinchcomb, a former Georgia offensive lineman, made some comments this week on “SEC Now” that were completely unfair to Hooker. The former Bulldogs lineman suggested that Hooker wants to be the “focal point” for Tennessee....
atozsports.com

Todd Downing takes the blame for glaring Titans issue

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is nothing if not accountable. Each and every time Downing speaks to the media or reflects upon the play of his offense, the second-year offensive coordinator has not been afraid to look in the mirror. An admirable quality for a coach of his rank at the NFL level.
