FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Top Auburn football coaching candidate trolls Nick Saban ahead of Week 11 matchup
The debut of Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as interim Auburn football head coach was spectacular and even had some fans thinking that the coaching search could eventually be suspended for the incumbent, who was instilled in the seat in the aftermath of Bryan Harsin’s firing on Halloween morning.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel destroyed a silly sports cliché this week
Tennessee Vols fans heard enough clichés (which were often used as excuses) for a lifetime during Butch Jones’ five years in Knoxville. From “brick by brick” to “five-star hearts”, there was never a shortage of corny phrases and clichés from Jones. Fortunately for...
atozsports.com
Why one narrative surrounding the Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia is getting out of hand
There seems to be a growing narrative from the national media that the Tennessee Vols‘ 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs is in the same category as Oregon’s 49-3 loss to UGA earlier this season. If you’re a Vols fan and you’re saying, “yeah but who cares”….well, every...
atozsports.com
Absurd comment from Kirk Herbstreit shows that national media won’t be doing the Tennessee Vols any favors
The Tennessee Vols received a strong message from the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night — UT needs some help to get into the playoff. Tennessee fell to No. 5 in the CFP playoff rankings thanks to their 27-13 loss to Georgia this past weekend. TCU, who was...
atozsports.com
What Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said about facing the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Neyland Stadium at 12:00 PM ET. Tennessee is no longer undefeated after a 27-13 loss to Georgia in Athens last weekend, but the Vols can still reach the College Football Playoff if they finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
atozsports.com
One big thing Tennessee Vols fans don’t need to worry about against Missouri
The Tennessee Vols likely won’t be heading to Atlanta in December to play for the SEC Championship — unless Georgia loses their final two SEC games of the season (Mississippi State and Kentucky). But fortunately for the Vols, they still have a chance to reach the College Football...
atozsports.com
Key player expected to be available for Tennessee Vols against Missouri
A key player that was injured in the loss to Georgia is expected to be available for the Tennessee Vols‘ this weekend against the Missouri Tigers. Vols running back Jabari Small was injured on a run early in the game and appeared to hurt his shoulder. Small didn’t return...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get another win over SEC rival that they’ve already beaten once this season
The Tennessee Vols beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the field in late October and it appears they beat them off the field in early November. On Monday, 2023 three-star running back Khalifa Keith decommitted from Kentucky. Keith, 6-foot-/217 lbs from Birmingham, AL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the...
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
atozsports.com
There’s one big positive for the Tennessee Vols after falling to No. 5 in CFP rankings
The Tennessee Vols have some work to do if they’re going to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Tennessee slipped to No.5 in the rankings this week due to their 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens this past weekend. The Vols...
atozsports.com
ESPN’s Football Power Index makes prediction that bodes well for Tennessee Vols’ playoff chances
If the Tennessee Vols are going to make the College Football Playoff, they’re going to need some help. Tennessee was ranked No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings, one spot behind undefeated TCU and one spot ahead of one-loss Oregon. The Ducks could be a problem for the Vols...
atozsports.com
NFL insider points out one big reason why Buffalo Bills might not sign Odell Beckham Jr
The Buffalo Bills have been rumored as a potential landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for several weeks now. Beckham is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in February during Super Bowl LVI. The former LSU star is expected to be ready to hit the...
atozsports.com
ESPN employee owes Vols QB Hendon Hooker an apology
ESPN analyst Matt Stinchcomb owes Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker a massive apology. Stinchcomb, a former Georgia offensive lineman, made some comments this week on “SEC Now” that were completely unfair to Hooker. The former Bulldogs lineman suggested that Hooker wants to be the “focal point” for Tennessee....
atozsports.com
ESPN analyst has a different take on why Tennessee Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs has been dissected in just about every possible way this week. Everything from “Georgia has more talent” to “Tennessee’s scheme doesn’t work against elite teams” (obviously the scheme works, just ask Alabama or LSU) has been tossed out there as a reason for the Vols’ loss.
atozsports.com
Watch: Peyton Manning shows Tennessee some love in front of huge national audience
Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning showed his alma mater some love on Wednesday during the CMA Country Music Awards. Manning co-hosted the show with singer Luke Bryan. Bryan is a massive Georgia Bulldogs fan and he was in Athens last Saturday for UGA’s win against the Vols. Manning, who...
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections after wild Week 10
The last month of the regular season is off and running, and teams are starting to become bowl eligible. That’s why CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has shaken up his bowl projections — and his College Football Playoff has a new look after a wild Week 10. TCU...
atozsports.com
Missouri QB Brady Cook comments on handling crowd noise at Neyland Stadium against Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to host the Missouri Tigers this weekend in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is looking to get back on track after their 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend. The Vols’ matchup against Missouri is slated for a noon start. Typically, noon crowds aren’t quite...
atozsports.com
Why Jalen Hurts rushing less makes Philadelphia even more dangerous
In the last two weeks of the NFL season, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is seeing the game a little bit differently. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hurts ran just two times. Four days later, against Houston, he only ran nine times. And on the season, he has 88 carries for 326 yards.
atozsports.com
Todd Downing takes the blame for glaring Titans issue
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is nothing if not accountable. Each and every time Downing speaks to the media or reflects upon the play of his offense, the second-year offensive coordinator has not been afraid to look in the mirror. An admirable quality for a coach of his rank at the NFL level.
