Watch: Biden takes questions about the midterm elections results
President Biden is holding a press conference at the White House following Democrats' better-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterms. Though Democrats are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, control of the Senate is still up in the air. Several key Senate races, including those in Nevada and Arizona, remain too close to call.
6 takeaways from an election night that's not over yet
This is why it's always important to remember never to assume you know exactly what's going to happen in an election – and to keep an open mind for potential surprises. We've been saying for months these elections were expected to be close, that many of these elections would take a while to be decided, asked whether things had settled into a typical midterm, where the president's party would suffer major losses, and said to not believe anyone who told you they knew exactly what would happen.
See what Election Day looked like around the country
The midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress. Photographers at NPR member stations captured voting across the country. And they documented Election Day in their areas. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
What is a runoff election? Let's break down what's happening in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, where Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker for a second time. On top of this race being exceptionally close, Georgia is also one of only two...
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wins reelection, keeping the seat for the GOP
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Florida's Republican incumbent Marco Rubio has been reelected to the U.S. Senate, beating his Democratic opponent in a key battleground state. Rubio maintained a steady lead against the Democratic candidate, Rep. Val Demings, in the weeks leading up to election...
Brad Raffensperger, who defied Trump, wins reelection as Georgia secretary of state
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has won a second term in office, cruising to victory over Democrat state Rep. Bee Nguyen with bipartisan support. With more than 3.4 million votes counted, Raffensperger was leading Nguyen with nearly 54% of the vote to roughly 44%. Raffensperger rocketed to national fame...
Overall, voting in the U.S. today was ... uneventful
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. In an election that had experts worried about vigilante poll monitors and the potential for danger for election workers, voting on Election Day seems to have gone off without any major incidents. That is — no incidents that rise above...
A day after Election Day, here's where things stand
As predicted, Election Day has kicked off the next phase of this Election Season — with multiple close races in the House yet to be decided and control of the Senate potentially not known for about a month with a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. Follow election results for...
Rep. Kevin McCarthy has announced his bid for House Speaker
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, in a letter to his caucus on Wednesday, officially announced his intention to run for Speaker of the House. "I am running to serve as Speaker of the People's House and humbly ask for your support," McCarthy said in a letter obtained by NPR. Republicans...
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA – Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won a second term, again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in one of the most closely-watched campaigns for governor in the country, according to a race call by the Associated Press. In a speech before supporters Tuesday night Kemp said, "It looks...
How Democrats' outreach to Black voters impacted the election
Quentin James, president of The Collective, joins NPR to discuss whether Democrats heeded a warning to engage earlier with voters of color. Joining us now is Quentin James. He is president of The Collective. It's a political action committee that works to get Black candidates elected. In June of 2021, he was on this program urging Democrats not to wait to engage voters of color. Let's listen.
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is reelected, defeating Democrat Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson will remain in the Senate after beating Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes, the state's lieutenant governor. Johnson's seat was once considered to be one of the most vulnerable for the GOP this cycle, and he was polling...
Political Rewind: Senate race could go to runoff; Kemp wins 2nd term; GOP sweeps down-ballot races
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, professor of political science and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has secured a second...
Democrat Maggie Hassan keeps Senate seat in New Hampshire, beating GOP's Don Bolduc
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. New Hampshire voters have reelected Sen. Maggie Hassan, as Democrats fight to retain control of the Senate. Hassan held a lead over Republican candidate Don Bolduc, U.S. Army veteran and former election denier, in the months ahead of Tuesday's elections.
Democrat Jocelyn Benson is reelected as Michigan secretary of state
Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who faced death threats after overseeing the 2020 election, has been reelected secretary of state of Michigan, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Benson defeated Republican Kristina Karamo, a far-right candidate who has spread a number of baseless conspiracies about elections and other things.
Vermont ends streak as the last state to send a woman to Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. All 50 states in the U.S. have now sent a woman to represent them in Congress. Vermont was the last state to have never elected a woman to Washington, but on Tuesday, state Sen. Becca Balint won the state's lone seat in the House of Representatives. She was heavily favored to beat out Republican Liam Madden and will become the first woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to represent the state.
Where abortion was on the ballot, midterm voters largely signaled support
Voters in several states where abortion was on the ballot were generally favorable to abortion rights. This summer's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning decades of abortion-rights precedent left the issue of abortion rights to the states. That raised the stakes for voters in several states - including Vermont, California, Michigan,...
Here's where things stand in remaining House and Senate races
Control of the House and Senate is still not yet known. Either party needs to win two of three of the remaining competitive seats to win control of the Senate. And it could all come down to a Georgia runoff next month. Republicans are still on a path to win...
