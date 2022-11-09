ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

6 takeaways from an election night that's not over yet

This is why it's always important to remember never to assume you know exactly what's going to happen in an election – and to keep an open mind for potential surprises. We've been saying for months these elections were expected to be close, that many of these elections would take a while to be decided, asked whether things had settled into a typical midterm, where the president's party would suffer major losses, and said to not believe anyone who told you they knew exactly what would happen.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How Democrats' outreach to Black voters impacted the election

Quentin James, president of The Collective, joins NPR to discuss whether Democrats heeded a warning to engage earlier with voters of color. Joining us now is Quentin James. He is president of The Collective. It's a political action committee that works to get Black candidates elected. In June of 2021, he was on this program urging Democrats not to wait to engage voters of color. Let's listen.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Senate race could go to runoff; Kemp wins 2nd term; GOP sweeps down-ballot races

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, professor of political science and director of pre-law, Morehouse College. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Audrey Haynes, professor of political science, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has secured a second...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Vermont ends streak as the last state to send a woman to Congress

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. All 50 states in the U.S. have now sent a woman to represent them in Congress. Vermont was the last state to have never elected a woman to Washington, but on Tuesday, state Sen. Becca Balint won the state's lone seat in the House of Representatives. She was heavily favored to beat out Republican Liam Madden and will become the first woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to represent the state.
VERMONT STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy