NY1
New York Democrats call for party leader’s resignation
Members of the New York State Democratic Committee are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to drop Jay Jacobs as the state party chair after Democrats lost several races on election night. In a letter signed by hundreds, including sitting members of the state Senate and Assembly, Democrats are asking Hochul to...
NY1
New York Democrats discuss future at SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico
New York Democrats continued to hold discussions about the future of the party Friday at the annual SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico. Now that the dust has settled from Tuesday’s election, city and state leaders have different conclusions and takeaways. While Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin,...
