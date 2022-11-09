Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
The potential for Tesla to buyback stock for the first time has gained steam in recent days. CEO Elon Musk said late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion. He also said Tesla could one day be worth more than Apple and Saudi...
Elon Musk's Tesla has seen $600 billion wiped from its market value this year - and it's now worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has dropped below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value. Tesla stock has been hit by a wider tech sell-off and concerns over Musk's Twitter takeover. Berkshire has benefited from the rush to haven assets, and profited from higher interest rates. Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below...
Tesla stock could fall another 43% as key support level is breached and investors deal with 'Twitter circus show', Wall Street analysts say
Tesla's drop to 17-month lows of Tuesday sets the stock up for more downside ahead, according to Fundstrat's Mark Newton. Newton sees the potential for a 43% decline to $109 per share, which would be an "extreme case." The potential decline comes as investors grow frustrated with Tesla CEO Elon...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
kitco.com
Silver holdings in London vaults drop to record lows
(Kitco News) Holdings of physical silver held in vaults across London dropped to a record low in October, according to the data provided by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Silver holdings dropped to 26,502 tonnes, down 2.2% from the previous month. The value of holdings stood at $16.3 billion,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?
Bitcoin price declined over 15% and even traded below $16,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if it breaks the $15,000 support zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined below $16,000. The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally, granting respite from a very bad year for tech stocks
Jeff Bezos made a whopping $10.5 billion in just one day — highest among the 32 US tech billionaires on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
US News and World Report
Investors Dump Lyft on Rising Fears of Uber Taking Market Share
(Reuters) - Lyft Inc shares sank 20% to near record lows on Tuesday after a miss on active rider growth fanned fears that bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc was eating into its market share. More than a dozen analysts slashed their price targets on Lyft by as much as $23...
Lyft plunges 18% after disappointing 3rd-quarter earnings suggest Uber is taking share from the ride-hailing company
Lyft plunged 18% after its third-quarter earnings report missed investor expectations on revenue and ridership. The weakness suggested that Uber is taking market share away from the ride hailing company. "We believe Uber has done a much better job at rebuilding driver supply, likely leaving Lyft with a structurally smaller...
kitco.com
Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
Bitcoin volatility hits 2022 low as analysts predict ‘explosive price movement’
Bitcoin volatility has fallen to one of the lowest points in its history, leading analysts to warn that major price movements may follow. The cryptocurrency rose above $21,000 on Friday following a 5 per cent price surge, though remains in the $18,000 to $24,000 range that it has traded within since mid June.
kitco.com
FTSE 100 ends higher as Wall St rallies ahead of mid-term outcome
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip stock index closed slightly up on Tuesday as Wall Street rallied ahead of the outcome of U.S. mid-term elections, while the UK's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon tumbled as it warned of a hit to annual profit margins. The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.1% higher...
kitco.com
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
kitco.com
Regulators seek to reduce Treasury market reliance on big bank dealers
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regulators are looking to broaden trading in U.S. Treasury securities, potentially opening the doors to a power shift from major banks that have dominated the $24 trillion market for decades, according to a federal report released on Thursday. The report by the Inter-Agency Working Group on...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 9 daily chart alert - Crypto market turmoil fuels the bears
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as the bulls try to...
