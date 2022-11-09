ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
Raleigh News & Observer

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?

The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
NASDAQ

FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Silver holdings in London vaults drop to record lows

(Kitco News) Holdings of physical silver held in vaults across London dropped to a record low in October, according to the data provided by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). Silver holdings dropped to 26,502 tonnes, down 2.2% from the previous month. The value of holdings stood at $16.3 billion,...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?

Bitcoin price declined over 15% and even traded below $16,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if it breaks the $15,000 support zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined below $16,000. The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
US News and World Report

Investors Dump Lyft on Rising Fears of Uber Taking Market Share

(Reuters) - Lyft Inc shares sank 20% to near record lows on Tuesday after a miss on active rider growth fanned fears that bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc was eating into its market share. More than a dozen analysts slashed their price targets on Lyft by as much as $23...
kitco.com

Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
kitco.com

FTSE 100 ends higher as Wall St rallies ahead of mid-term outcome

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip stock index closed slightly up on Tuesday as Wall Street rallied ahead of the outcome of U.S. mid-term elections, while the UK's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon tumbled as it warned of a hit to annual profit margins. The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.1% higher...
kitco.com

Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
kitco.com

Regulators seek to reduce Treasury market reliance on big bank dealers

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regulators are looking to broaden trading in U.S. Treasury securities, potentially opening the doors to a power shift from major banks that have dominated the $24 trillion market for decades, according to a federal report released on Thursday. The report by the Inter-Agency Working Group on...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Nov. 9 daily chart alert - Crypto market turmoil fuels the bears

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as the bulls try to...

