Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's: Alabama at Ole Miss
No. 11 Ole Miss is back home this week, opening a critical three-game, 12-day set against three division rivals. The Rebels (8-1 overall, 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference) play host to No. 10 Alabama Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
7 Questions: McCready, Tsoukalas preview No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss
No. 10 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss square off Saturday in Oxford (2:30 p.m., CBS). To preview the game, TideIllustrated managing editor Tony Tsoukalas and RebelGrove publisher Neal McCready exchanged questions and answers about the Crimson Tide and the Rebels. Tony Tsoukalas: Ole Miss went hard in the transfer...
Notes: Mingo happy to be on the field this time versus Alabama
OXFORD — A year ago, Jonathan Mingo was injured during the week leading up to the Rebels’ game in Tuscaloosa versus Alabama. On that Saturday, while his teammates suffered a defeat at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Mingo dealt with the reality of foot surgery and a premature ending to his season.
Bama by the numbers: Key stats heading into Alabama vs. Ole Miss
Alabama left its title hopes back in the bayou but will have little time to lick its wounds following last weekend’s loss to LSU. Next up for the Crimson Tide is a trip to Oxford, Miss., where it will face an Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Alabama basketball announces four signees for 2023 class
Alabama basketball signed all four members of its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period. Four-star forwards Sam Walters (No. 44 overall) and Mouhamed Dioubate (No. 74) headline the quartet which also includes four-star guard Davin Cosby (No. 84) and three-star guard R.J. Johnson. Alabama’s current 2023 class sits at 10th in the Rivals rankings.
