Christian County, KY

2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County

By Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VzuO_0j3k02zk00

Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments.

Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office.

2022 General Election results

*Incumbent

Christian County

Judge-Executive

CandidateVotes%

✔ Jerry W. Gilliam (R)8,18653.0%

Steve Tribble* (D)7,26947.0%

Christian County Attorney

CandidateVotes%

✔ Lincoln Williams Foster (I)9,637100%

County Clerk

CandidateVotes%

✔ Melinda A. Humphries (R)7,93351.7%

Walter G. Cummings (D)7,41448.3%

Sheriff

CandidateVotes%

✔ Tyler DeArmond* (R)12,378100%

Jailer

CandidateVotes%

✔ Adam Smith (R)11,962100%

County Surveyor

CandidateVotes%

✔ Wm. J. “Bill” Chaudoin Jr.* (R)11,617100%

PVA

CandidateVotes%

✔ Angie M. Strader* (D)10,096100%

Coroner

CandidateVotes%

✔ Scott Daniel* (R)12,115100%

County Magistrate – 1st District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Magaline Ferguson* (D)868100%

County Magistrate – 2nd District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Josh Turner (R)92453.9%

Mark Wells* (D)78946.1%

County Magistrate – 3rd District

CandidateVotes%

✔ George Barnett (R)1,38656.0%

Mark E. Cansler* (D)1,08844.0%

County Magistrate – 4th District

CandidateVotes%

✔ J.E. Pryor (R)2,210100%

County Magistrate – 5th District

CandidateVotes%

A.J. Rogers (R)83444.4%

✔ Rich G. Liebe* (D)1,04355.6%

County Magistrate – 6th District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Phillip Peterson* (R)903100%

County Magistrate – 7th District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Russ Guffey (R)1,45468.5%

David Fernandez (D)67031.5%

County Magistrate – 8th District

CandidateVotes%

✔ John M. Bruce (R)1,47769.1%

Terry Bowman (D)66030.9%

Constable – 1st District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Eddie R. Cannon (D)841100%

Constable – 2nd District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Patricia “Pat” Gresham (D)1,081100%

Constable – 3rd District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Joshua Gydesen (R)1,48563.2%

Thomas Gilliland III (D)86436.8%

Constable – 4th District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Larry Bailey (R)2,139100%

Constable – 5th District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Glenn Rickard (R)2,13956.1%

James “Jim” Smith (D)79343.9%

Constable – 6th District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Sherry Byerline (R)70062.2%

James “Gene” Glass (D)42537.8%

Constable – 7th District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Richard F. Leavell III (D)1,374100%

Constable – 8th District

CandidateVotes%

✔ Mike “Bubba” Haddock* (R)1,58375.3%

Joshua Logan Newton (D)52024.7%

City of Hopkinsville

Mayor

CandidateVotes%

✔ James R. Knight Jr. (R)5,01860.8%

Alethea West (D)3,23339.2%

City Council – Ward 1

CandidateVotes%

✔ Natasha Sophia Francis* (R)4,24454.6%

Vance D. Smith (D)3,52945.4%

City Council – Ward 2

CandidateVotes%

✔ Bruce Smiley (R)5,687100%

City Council – Ward 3

CandidateVotes%

✔ Donald Marsh (R)4,24653.9%

Karen Bass (D)3,63446.1%

City Council – Ward 4

CandidateVotes%

✔ Chuck Crabtree* (R)5,619100%

City Council – Ward 5

CandidateVotes%

Amy Craig* (R)5,633100%

City Council – Ward 6

CandidateVotes%

✔ Travis W. Martin* (R)4,82360.2%

Nichelle “Niecy” Hillis (D)3,19139.8%

City Council – Ward 7

CandidateVotes%

✔ Doug Wilcox (R)4,65059.1%

William L. Coleman (D)3,22140.9%

City Council – Ward 8

CandidateVotes%

✔ Robert Terry Meek (R)4,51257.5%

Twyla Dillard (D)3,33842.5%

City Council – Ward 9

CandidateVotes%

✔ Jamie Lynn Lienberger (R)4,37155.5%

Patricia A. Waddell-Bell* (D)3,50844.5%

City Council – Ward 10

CandidateVotes%

✔ Steve Keel* (R)5,640100%

City Council – Ward 11

CandidateVotes%

✔ Jason Bell* (R)5,20266.5%

Jose Quinonez (D)2,62533.5%

City Council – Ward 12

CandidateVotes%

✔ Matthew Handy (R)4,15752.9%

Phillip Brooks* (D)3,69547.1%

Christian County School Board

District 3

CandidateVotes%

✔ Lindsey Clark* (NP)1,08160.1%

Felicia Howard (NP)71939.9%

District 5

CandidateVotes%

✔ Tom Bell* (NP)2,14954.2%

Dan Mason (NP)1,81645.8%

Kentucky General Assembly

State Representative – District 8

CandidateVotes%

✔ Walker Wood Thomas* (R)4,19162.4%

Pam Dossett (D)2,52137.6%

State Representative – District 9

CandidateVotes%

✔ Myron Dossett* (R)5,12368.6%

Bianca L. Crockam (D)2,34931.4%

State Representative – District 16

CandidateVotes%

✔ Jason Petrie* (R)1,222100%

State Supreme Court

1st Division

CandidateVotes%

✔ Christopher Shea Nickell9,250100%

Court of Appeals – 1st Appellate District

1st Division

CandidateVotes%

✔ Chris McNeill9,175100%

2nd Division

CandidateVotes%

✔ Donna Dixon9,211100%

Circuit Court – 3rd Judicial District

Division 1

CandidateVotes%

✔ Andrew C. Self (NP)10,718100%

Division 2

CandidateVotes%

✔ John L. Atkins (NP)9,08268.7%

Stephanie Bolen (NP)4,13031.3%

District Court – 3rd Judicial District

1st Division

CandidateVotes%

✔ John Lindsey Adams10,113100%

2nd Division

CandidateVotes%

✔ J. Foster Cotthoff10,096100%

Family Court – 3rd Judicial District

Division 3

CandidateVotes%

✔ Jason Shea Fleming (NP)10,031100%

Division 4

CandidateVotes%

✔ Katherine Hicks Demps (NP)8,03863.9%

Judy Hall (NP)4,54636.1%

City of Oak Grove

Mayor

CandidateVotes%

✔ Jackie Oliver (NP)35061.8%

Theresa Jarvis* (NP)21638.2%

City Council (Vote for 6)

CandidateVotes%

✔ Richard Baker (NP)31413.9%

✔ Janet Edwards* (NP)33815.0%

Lloyd “Andy” Walters (NP)23710.5%

✔ Jean Leavell* (NP)26211.6%

✔ John Campbell (NP)27112.0%

✔ Isaiah Spencer* (NP)27012.0%

✔ Edward T. Cook (NP)30613.5%

Rakim Barrett Jr. (NP)26111.6%

City of Crofton

Mayor

CandidateVotes%

✔ Daniel F. Lacy (NP)138100%

City Council (Vote for 6)

CandidateVotes%

✔ Wanda Croft (NP)11718.5%

✔ Anthony G. Durham (NP)9915.6%

✔ Gregory Paul Owen (NP)10716.9%

✔ Wendall R. Alexander (NP)10316.2%

✔ Reta Renee Fleming (NP)10516.6%

✔ James E. Grace (NP)10316.2%

City of Lafayette

Mayor

CandidateVotes%

✔ Jared Donald Thatcher* (NP)42100%

City Commission (Vote for 4)

CandidateVotes%

Autumn Nichole Hamilton (NP)2112.8%

Jacob Mason (NP)1911.6%

✔ Norma Banks* (NP)2213.4%

✔ Sandra K. Torres* (NP)3018.3%

✔ Stephen C. Stites* (NP)3320.1%

✔ Timothy Hancock* (NP)3923.8%

City of Pembroke

Mayor

CandidateVotes%

✔ Jeanette W. Aldridge (NP)204100%

City Commission (Vote for 4)

CandidateVotes%

✔ Whitley Grace (NP)16224.2%

✔ Joe T. Rives (NP)12819.1%

✔ Walter W. Bell* (NP)14020.9%

Joseph Wayne Stealy (NP)9814.6%

✔ Karen Mitchell Pyle* (NP)14121.1%

