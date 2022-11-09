2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments.
Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office.
2022 General Election results
*Incumbent
Christian County
Judge-Executive
CandidateVotes%
✔ Jerry W. Gilliam (R)8,18653.0%
Steve Tribble* (D)7,26947.0%
Christian County Attorney
CandidateVotes%
✔ Lincoln Williams Foster (I)9,637100%
County Clerk
CandidateVotes%
✔ Melinda A. Humphries (R)7,93351.7%
Walter G. Cummings (D)7,41448.3%
Sheriff
CandidateVotes%
✔ Tyler DeArmond* (R)12,378100%
Jailer
CandidateVotes%
✔ Adam Smith (R)11,962100%
County Surveyor
CandidateVotes%
✔ Wm. J. “Bill” Chaudoin Jr.* (R)11,617100%
PVA
CandidateVotes%
✔ Angie M. Strader* (D)10,096100%
Coroner
CandidateVotes%
✔ Scott Daniel* (R)12,115100%
County Magistrate – 1st District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Magaline Ferguson* (D)868100%
County Magistrate – 2nd District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Josh Turner (R)92453.9%
Mark Wells* (D)78946.1%
County Magistrate – 3rd District
CandidateVotes%
✔ George Barnett (R)1,38656.0%
Mark E. Cansler* (D)1,08844.0%
County Magistrate – 4th District
CandidateVotes%
✔ J.E. Pryor (R)2,210100%
County Magistrate – 5th District
CandidateVotes%
A.J. Rogers (R)83444.4%
✔ Rich G. Liebe* (D)1,04355.6%
County Magistrate – 6th District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Phillip Peterson* (R)903100%
County Magistrate – 7th District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Russ Guffey (R)1,45468.5%
David Fernandez (D)67031.5%
County Magistrate – 8th District
CandidateVotes%
✔ John M. Bruce (R)1,47769.1%
Terry Bowman (D)66030.9%
Constable – 1st District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Eddie R. Cannon (D)841100%
Constable – 2nd District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Patricia “Pat” Gresham (D)1,081100%
Constable – 3rd District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Joshua Gydesen (R)1,48563.2%
Thomas Gilliland III (D)86436.8%
Constable – 4th District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Larry Bailey (R)2,139100%
Constable – 5th District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Glenn Rickard (R)2,13956.1%
James “Jim” Smith (D)79343.9%
Constable – 6th District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Sherry Byerline (R)70062.2%
James “Gene” Glass (D)42537.8%
Constable – 7th District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Richard F. Leavell III (D)1,374100%
Constable – 8th District
CandidateVotes%
✔ Mike “Bubba” Haddock* (R)1,58375.3%
Joshua Logan Newton (D)52024.7%
City of Hopkinsville
Mayor
CandidateVotes%
✔ James R. Knight Jr. (R)5,01860.8%
Alethea West (D)3,23339.2%
City Council – Ward 1
CandidateVotes%
✔ Natasha Sophia Francis* (R)4,24454.6%
Vance D. Smith (D)3,52945.4%
City Council – Ward 2
CandidateVotes%
✔ Bruce Smiley (R)5,687100%
City Council – Ward 3
CandidateVotes%
✔ Donald Marsh (R)4,24653.9%
Karen Bass (D)3,63446.1%
City Council – Ward 4
CandidateVotes%
✔ Chuck Crabtree* (R)5,619100%
City Council – Ward 5
CandidateVotes%
✔ Amy Craig* (R)5,633100%
City Council – Ward 6
CandidateVotes%
✔ Travis W. Martin* (R)4,82360.2%
Nichelle “Niecy” Hillis (D)3,19139.8%
City Council – Ward 7
CandidateVotes%
✔ Doug Wilcox (R)4,65059.1%
William L. Coleman (D)3,22140.9%
City Council – Ward 8
CandidateVotes%
✔ Robert Terry Meek (R)4,51257.5%
Twyla Dillard (D)3,33842.5%
City Council – Ward 9
CandidateVotes%
✔ Jamie Lynn Lienberger (R)4,37155.5%
Patricia A. Waddell-Bell* (D)3,50844.5%
City Council – Ward 10
CandidateVotes%
✔ Steve Keel* (R)5,640100%
City Council – Ward 11
CandidateVotes%
✔ Jason Bell* (R)5,20266.5%
Jose Quinonez (D)2,62533.5%
City Council – Ward 12
CandidateVotes%
✔ Matthew Handy (R)4,15752.9%
Phillip Brooks* (D)3,69547.1%
Christian County School Board
District 3
CandidateVotes%
✔ Lindsey Clark* (NP)1,08160.1%
Felicia Howard (NP)71939.9%
District 5
CandidateVotes%
✔ Tom Bell* (NP)2,14954.2%
Dan Mason (NP)1,81645.8%
Kentucky General Assembly
State Representative – District 8
CandidateVotes%
✔ Walker Wood Thomas* (R)4,19162.4%
Pam Dossett (D)2,52137.6%
State Representative – District 9
CandidateVotes%
✔ Myron Dossett* (R)5,12368.6%
Bianca L. Crockam (D)2,34931.4%
State Representative – District 16
CandidateVotes%
✔ Jason Petrie* (R)1,222100%
State Supreme Court
1st Division
CandidateVotes%
✔ Christopher Shea Nickell9,250100%
Court of Appeals – 1st Appellate District
1st Division
CandidateVotes%
✔ Chris McNeill9,175100%
2nd Division
CandidateVotes%
✔ Donna Dixon9,211100%
Circuit Court – 3rd Judicial District
Division 1
CandidateVotes%
✔ Andrew C. Self (NP)10,718100%
Division 2
CandidateVotes%
✔ John L. Atkins (NP)9,08268.7%
Stephanie Bolen (NP)4,13031.3%
District Court – 3rd Judicial District
1st Division
CandidateVotes%
✔ John Lindsey Adams10,113100%
2nd Division
CandidateVotes%
✔ J. Foster Cotthoff10,096100%
Family Court – 3rd Judicial District
Division 3
CandidateVotes%
✔ Jason Shea Fleming (NP)10,031100%
Division 4
CandidateVotes%
✔ Katherine Hicks Demps (NP)8,03863.9%
Judy Hall (NP)4,54636.1%
City of Oak Grove
Mayor
CandidateVotes%
✔ Jackie Oliver (NP)35061.8%
Theresa Jarvis* (NP)21638.2%
City Council (Vote for 6)
CandidateVotes%
✔ Richard Baker (NP)31413.9%
✔ Janet Edwards* (NP)33815.0%
Lloyd “Andy” Walters (NP)23710.5%
✔ Jean Leavell* (NP)26211.6%
✔ John Campbell (NP)27112.0%
✔ Isaiah Spencer* (NP)27012.0%
✔ Edward T. Cook (NP)30613.5%
Rakim Barrett Jr. (NP)26111.6%
City of Crofton
Mayor
CandidateVotes%
✔ Daniel F. Lacy (NP)138100%
City Council (Vote for 6)
CandidateVotes%
✔ Wanda Croft (NP)11718.5%
✔ Anthony G. Durham (NP)9915.6%
✔ Gregory Paul Owen (NP)10716.9%
✔ Wendall R. Alexander (NP)10316.2%
✔ Reta Renee Fleming (NP)10516.6%
✔ James E. Grace (NP)10316.2%
City of Lafayette
Mayor
CandidateVotes%
✔ Jared Donald Thatcher* (NP)42100%
City Commission (Vote for 4)
CandidateVotes%
Autumn Nichole Hamilton (NP)2112.8%
Jacob Mason (NP)1911.6%
✔ Norma Banks* (NP)2213.4%
✔ Sandra K. Torres* (NP)3018.3%
✔ Stephen C. Stites* (NP)3320.1%
✔ Timothy Hancock* (NP)3923.8%
City of Pembroke
Mayor
CandidateVotes%
✔ Jeanette W. Aldridge (NP)204100%
City Commission (Vote for 4)
CandidateVotes%
✔ Whitley Grace (NP)16224.2%
✔ Joe T. Rives (NP)12819.1%
✔ Walter W. Bell* (NP)14020.9%
Joseph Wayne Stealy (NP)9814.6%
✔ Karen Mitchell Pyle* (NP)14121.1%
