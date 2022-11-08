ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

uncwsports.com

Seahawks Pick Up First Win Of New Season

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Sophomore guard Trazarien White's 17 points anchored four Seahawks in double-figures to help UNCW crush NCAA Division II Allen, 104-55, in the men's basketball home opener on Friday night at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, who shot 59.7 percent (43-of-72), evened their record at 1-1 on...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Women's Basketball Preview: East Carolina

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's basketball continues the 2023-23 season with its road opener at East Carolina on Sunday afternoon at the Williams Arena at Mingles Coliseum. The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. and can be live-streamed on ESPN+ with Chris Edwards and Debbie Taylor on...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Lanz, Hanlon Key Volleyball Win Over Hampton

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Behind a combined 29 kills from Katie Lanz and Emily Hanlon, UNCW knocked off visiting Hampton in four sets (22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20) in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action on Senior Day Saturday at Hanover Hall. The Seahawks improved to 5-19 on the season and 3-12...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Hobbs Sets New PR At NCAA Southeast Regionals

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW junior Kendall Hobbs set a new personal best in the 6K to finish 78th out of 228 competitors early Friday at the NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky. The Beavercreek, Ohio, native smashed her previous PR...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Volleyball Preview: Hampton

WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW will honor four seniors this weekend when it closes out the season hosting Hampton for two matches on Nov. 12-13 at Hanover Hall. Playing their final matches for the Seahawks are Kirsten Badowski (Brunswick, Ohio), Ashley Thompson (Virginia Beach, Va.), Brooke Hanshumaker (Cary, N.C.) and Katie Lanz (South Elgin, Ill.).
WILMINGTON, NC

