Liberty News
Liberty Wins 11 Matches on First Day of Final Hidden Dual
The Lady Flames racked up 11 total wins on day one of their final fall event, Liberty Hidden Dual #3, at the Liberty Tennis Complex. Liberty players collected six singles victories on the day, led by 2-0 efforts from Maria Juliana Parra Romero and Esther Lovato. In doubles, five different Lady Flames units picked up victories. The two-day event features Liberty, Marshall, William & Mary, Richmond and UNCG.
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: NC Central
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty and NC Central will be meeting for the first time despite only being separated by about 120 miles. The Flames are 27-3 all-time at Liberty Arena since the facility opened for the 2020-21 season. • Liberty is 21-9 all-time versus opponents from the...
Liberty News
Flames fend off Blue Hens, continue series dominance by winning 18th meeting in a row
Liberty University’s No. 4-ranked ACHA Division I men’s hockey team defeated former ESCHL rival Delaware, ranked No. 25, for the 18th consecutive time on Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center, with a depleted defensive corps anchored by head captain Colin Baird and fellow senior Tom Nagle holding the ranks in a 6-3 triumph.
Liberty News
Doan, Kiprotich Earn All-Region Honors as Liberty Men, Women Each Place 9th
Liberty’s Calli Doan (10th in women’s 6K) and Nicholas Kiprotich (16th in men’s 10K) each earned all-region medals at the NCAA Division I Southeast Regional Championships, contested Friday at a soggy E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. Both the Liberty men’s and women’s squads placed ninth in the final team standings.
Liberty News
No. 1 Lady Flames show renewed energy, complete sweep at No. 2 Adrian on Keith’s fourth shutout
The morning after waging a dogfight against the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I women’s hockey team demonstrated why it is the No. 1-ranked, four-time defending national champion. In Saturday’s rematch with Adrian College at the Arrington Ice Arena, the Lady Flames (12-0) extended their winning streak to 52 games by getting goals from four different players and a fourth consecutive shutout performance by freshman goalie Alex Keith in a 4-0 win.
Liberty News
Liberty Claims at Least Share of ASUN Regular-Season Title, Sweeps EKU
Liberty avenged one of its two ASUN losses, sweeping Eastern Kentucky (25-22, 26-24, 25-23), Friday at Liberty Arena and clinching at least a share of the ASUN regular season title. Tonight’s match was played before 1,436 fans, the most to see a volleyball match in Liberty Arena history. The...
Liberty News
No. 2 Maryland Edges No. 13 Liberty 2-1 in Double OT of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
No. 2 Maryland’s Riley Donnelly scored on a penalty stroke in double overtime, lifting the Terrapins to a 2-1 win over No. 13 Liberty in the NCAA Field Hockey Championship, Friday afternoon. Liberty sees its season end with a 12-8 record. Maryland improves to 18-3 and will move on...
Liberty News
Glover’s hat trick lifts No. 1 Lady Flames over No. 2 Adrian, 6-5, in game with five ties
In a battle between the top two teams in the nation and rematch of the 2018 championship game, Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked, four-time defending ACHA Division I national champion women’s hockey team needed the first hat trick of junior forward Carly Glover’s career — capped by the game-winner with 4:28 remaining in regulation — to pull past No. 2 Adrian (Mich.) College, Friday night at the Arrington Ice Arena.
Liberty News
No. 19 Alabama Pulls Away in Second Half for Home Victory Over Liberty, Friday Night
No. 19 Alabama led by nine at the break but distanced itself with a strong second half to prevail 95-59 over Liberty at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide improve to 2-0 on the young season following Friday evening’s victory. Liberty (1-1) suffers its first setback of the year. Alabama outscored Liberty 55-28 in the second half.
Liberty News
Boone to Join Lady Flames
Combo guard Asia Boone has signed a national letter of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2023-24 academic year. Asia Boone (G, 5-9, San Diego, Calif.) Boone is concluding her high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this year, following two years at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista, Calf. (2019-20 and 2020-21) and one at St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Va.
Liberty News
Flames look to limit penalties, extend winning streak in home series against Blue Hens
Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team rose three rungs to No. 4 in this week’s national rankings, sending Stony Brook plummeting eight spots to No. 18. “It was nice (to get that bump), but we’ve got our work still cut out for us,” Flames Head Coach Kirk Handy said. “We are definitely looking forward to competing this weekend and getting better against another ESCHL team in the Top 25 this week.”
Liberty News
Why You Should Play Disc Golf
I play disc golf for a lot of reasons. I mean, there are TONS of excuses to get out on one of the three disc golf courses at Liberty University. It’s affordable, it’s fun, and it’s a challenging sport to master. It can be relaxing, help you connect with friends and family, and makes a great tool to network with new people. The community is awesome and is made up of really great people. It can help you get fit, it’s easy to learn, and absolutely anyone can play it. Have I persuaded you yet?
Liberty News
Liberty University observes Veterans Day, recognizes November as Military Appreciation Month
Liberty University’s Convocation on Friday morning opened with a Veterans Day salute, giving the student body a chance to honor our nation’s veterans and current service members. During the morning’s video announcements, Director of Liberty’s Center for Chaplaincy Dr. Steven Keith prayed for strength for veterans and those...
Liberty News
Church Advancement Week connects students with job opportunities as part of Liberty’s original mission
The Liberty University John W. Rawlings School of Divinity held a Church Advancement Week last month, highlighted by their annual Ministry Fair on Oct. 25 that saw over 1,000 students and over 100 ministry organizations attend. The week sought to reach every department on campus with Liberty founder Dr. Jerry Falwell’s vision of planting churches across America that are Gospel centered and Biblically grounded.
Liberty News
Greg and Cathe Laurie call upon Liberty students to start the next ‘Jesus Revolution’ in America
Gathered in the Vines Center for Friday’s Convocation, Liberty University students and College for a Weekend (CFAW) guests heard from pastor and author Greg Laurie and his wife, Cathe, about their testimonies as part of America’s “Jesus Revolution” in the 1970s and how today’s generation of young believers can spark yet another spiritual revival.
Liberty News
Michael W. Smith says he’s ‘honored’ to perform as mentor to Liberty University music students
During a Liberty University School of Music songwriting class on Monday afternoon, students were joined by one of the biggest names in Christian music, Michael W. Smith, as he led them from the piano in singing some of his award-winning songs from his decorated career. He also spoke to music...
