Are you ready Smith County? For the first ever of it’s kind within our county lines – drum roll- Upper Cumberland Game Con! What is this, you may ask? UCGC is a unique gathering space for gamers of all kinds. You like, RPGs? Awesome, they’ve got tons for you! Are you a board gamer? Sweet, there’s plenty for you, too! Everything from Trading Card Games (TCG) to Live-action Role Playing (LARP,) there’s something for just about everyone. Let’s dig in to find out more about the who, what, when, where, and why of it all.

