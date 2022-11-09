ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

Upper Cumberland Game Con at the Smith County Ag Center on November 19, 2022

Are you ready Smith County? For the first ever of it’s kind within our county lines – drum roll- Upper Cumberland Game Con! What is this, you may ask? UCGC is a unique gathering space for gamers of all kinds. You like, RPGs? Awesome, they’ve got tons for you! Are you a board gamer? Sweet, there’s plenty for you, too! Everything from Trading Card Games (TCG) to Live-action Role Playing (LARP,) there’s something for just about everyone. Let’s dig in to find out more about the who, what, when, where, and why of it all.
Smith County Native and Wildlife Officer Reaches Milestone

Bob Lowery, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Smith County wildlife officer was recently honored for his 30 years of service to the state. Lowery was presented his 30-year plaque by TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon at a ceremony at the TWRA’s headquarters in Nashville. Lowery is a 1986...
Business Spotlight: Vaden Meat Processing

Lifelong resident of Gordonsville and 29 year educator, Shane Vaden is excited to announce the launch Vaden Meat Processing. Currently he is processing deer only, but will begin beef and pork processing in January of 2023. “Providing fresh meat and preparing it for customers as if we were preparing it...
Jacks Cookeville Expressway nearing end of construction

Cookeville – Located at 1378 W Broad St, Cookeville, Jacks Cookeville Expressway is nearing the end of construction. The convenience store will offer indoor shopping. No official announcement has been made on a grand opening date. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County

Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center

Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention …. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy Ogles declared victory Tuesday night prior to an official announcement from...
UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance

Cookeville – Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance? For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this...
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
Coffee Co. police search for church vandals

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Police Department is asking the public for help finding two individuals who vandalized a church this week. According to police, two people were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pictures of the vandals and the vehicle involved were provided to the public.
PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022

Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
