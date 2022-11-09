Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smithcountyinsider.com
VOTE NOW in the inaugural Smith County Insider ‘Best of the Best’ awards
We are excited to announce the first ever ‘Best of the Best’ awards in Smith County, Tennessee. Smith County Insider wants to give the citizens of Smith County a chance to vote for the best businesses and organizations in our community. Over 300 nominations were received during the...
smithcountyinsider.com
Upper Cumberland Game Con at the Smith County Ag Center on November 19, 2022
Are you ready Smith County? For the first ever of it’s kind within our county lines – drum roll- Upper Cumberland Game Con! What is this, you may ask? UCGC is a unique gathering space for gamers of all kinds. You like, RPGs? Awesome, they’ve got tons for you! Are you a board gamer? Sweet, there’s plenty for you, too! Everything from Trading Card Games (TCG) to Live-action Role Playing (LARP,) there’s something for just about everyone. Let’s dig in to find out more about the who, what, when, where, and why of it all.
Putnam County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results from Putnam County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
smithcountyinsider.com
Smith County Native and Wildlife Officer Reaches Milestone
Bob Lowery, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Smith County wildlife officer was recently honored for his 30 years of service to the state. Lowery was presented his 30-year plaque by TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon at a ceremony at the TWRA’s headquarters in Nashville. Lowery is a 1986...
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
smithcountyinsider.com
Over 4,000 people flooded the streets of Gordonsville at the 5th Annual Halloween Bash
Record crowds flooded the streets of Gordonsville on October 31 to attend the annual Gordonsville Halloween Bash. This is the 5th year that the Gordonsville Events Committee has organized the event and it has grown tremendously each year. Nearly 50 businesses, churches, and organizations setup booths to hand out candy...
smithcountyinsider.com
Business Spotlight: Vaden Meat Processing
Lifelong resident of Gordonsville and 29 year educator, Shane Vaden is excited to announce the launch Vaden Meat Processing. Currently he is processing deer only, but will begin beef and pork processing in January of 2023. “Providing fresh meat and preparing it for customers as if we were preparing it...
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District | November 8, 2022
Andy Ogles has won the newly redrawn 5th Congressional district for Tennessee that was previously represented by Rep. Jim Cooper.
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
ucbjournal.com
Jacks Cookeville Expressway nearing end of construction
Cookeville – Located at 1378 W Broad St, Cookeville, Jacks Cookeville Expressway is nearing the end of construction. The convenience store will offer indoor shopping. No official announcement has been made on a grand opening date. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Hendersonville Tunnel Project balloons in cost to $28 million
The price tag on a new road project is about five times what it was six years ago.
KFVS12
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
WKRN
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention …. Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy Ogles declared victory Tuesday night prior to an official announcement from...
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
$800K lottery ticket sold in Murfreesboro
A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won a $800,000 jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
ucbjournal.com
UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance
Cookeville – Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance? For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this...
WSMV
Locals demand changes from representatives over dangerous road in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison, people living along the road are demanding change and say that dozens are in danger on a daily basis. East Due West Avenue has many people walking along a busy road a few inches away from tragedy and neighbors said there are three major issues that make taking this road dangerous.
WSMV
Coffee Co. police search for church vandals
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Police Department is asking the public for help finding two individuals who vandalized a church this week. According to police, two people were involved in a vandalism incident at Rutledge Falls Church on Sunday, Nov. 6. Pictures of the vandals and the vehicle involved were provided to the public.
murfreesboro.com
PAWS of Rutherford County Pets for Adoption Nov 9, 2022
Quite a range of pets available for adoption during our PAWS visit today. Cats, kittens, a very friendly bunny, guinea pig and tons of dogs all in need of good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located...
Comments / 0