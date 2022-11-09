When the dust settled, Arizona women’s basketball didn’t have the top-ranked recruiting class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. Being No. 2 isn’t bad, though. Head coach Adia Barnes and her staff put the finishing touches on the highest-rated class in program history by signing No. 8 Montaya Dew, No. 14 Breya Cunningham, and No. 21 Jada Williams on Wednesday. It’s the second straight top 10 class for the Wildcats, who had the No. 8 class last season even before signing No. 21 Paris Clark in April.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO