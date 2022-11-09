Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
azdesertswarm.com
UCLA expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
UCLA (8-1, 5-1) may be the most explosive of the group. The Bruins average 40.8 points per game and lead the Pac-12 in rushing. To better understand this opponent, we reached out to Dimitri Dorlis of The Mighty Bruin for some insight. Here are his enthusiastic answers to our lukewarm questions:
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball inks No. 2 recruiting class
When the dust settled, Arizona women’s basketball didn’t have the top-ranked recruiting class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. Being No. 2 isn’t bad, though. Head coach Adia Barnes and her staff put the finishing touches on the highest-rated class in program history by signing No. 8 Montaya Dew, No. 14 Breya Cunningham, and No. 21 Jada Williams on Wednesday. It’s the second straight top 10 class for the Wildcats, who had the No. 8 class last season even before signing No. 21 Paris Clark in April.
WATCH: Jaylin Davies Talks Transferring to UCLA, Thoughts on Arizona
The former Oregon cornerback came to Westwood and recorded an interception in the end zone that sealed the Bruins' win over Arizona State.
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. NAU Lumberjacks in home opener
Who: NAU (0-1) at No. 19 Arizona (0-0) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) NAU. G Regan Schenck (5-7 senior) G/F Emily Rodabaugh (6-0 junior) F Montana Oltrogge (6-0 grad transfer)
Arizona Women's Basketball announces Signing Class
Arizona women's basketball inked one of the best signing classes in program history on Wednesday, signing Breya Cunningham, Montaya Dew and Jada Williams. Each signee comes from a top high school program and has competed at the highest level. Williams and Cunningham have additionally each represented Team USA, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
Eastern Progress
Wildcats set shooting record, score most points under Tommy Lloyd in season-opening romp
Just in case anyone wondered if Arizona might tone down its fun-loving, pace-pushing offense just a bit in Tommy Lloyd’s second season as head coach, with three players off to the NBA and their strength appearing to shift slightly inside, the answer arrived about halfway through the Wildcats’ season opener Monday.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball fall notebook: On pitching, stealing bases, the latest commitment, and more
It’s been a busy few weeks for Arizona softball. The Wildcats wrapped up their fall development season this week. They also landed another highly-rated recruit. What can the fans take away from their exhibition season? What can they expect from their newest recruit, who will land in Tucson in 2024?
arizonawildcats.com
Softball Inks Five on National Signing Day
TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Softball has announced that the team will welcome five of the nation's top recruits to the 2024 roster. Arizona's signing class is ranked No. 9 overall by Extra Inning Softball. Arizona's signing class includes three pitchers, one utility player, and one outfielder. Ryan Maddox, a...
arizona.edu
UArizona researchers awarded $3.5M to fight extreme heat
University of Arizona researchers have received $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to study the challenges that increasingly extreme weather pose to some of Arizona's largest cities. Their findings will help inform policy decisions that could make cities more resilient to climate change. The research is part of...
azmirror.com
Voters narrowly are favoring a proposal to give undocumented immigrant students in-state tuition, for now
The fate of a ballot measure that would help undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools afford college remained unclear after ballots counted Wednesday left it with 51% in support and 49% opposed. With more than 600,000 ballots across the state yet to be counted, including roughly 360,000 in...
gilaherald.com
Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot
BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
