ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

UCLA expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

UCLA (8-1, 5-1) may be the most explosive of the group. The Bruins average 40.8 points per game and lead the Pac-12 in rushing. To better understand this opponent, we reached out to Dimitri Dorlis of The Mighty Bruin for some insight. Here are his enthusiastic answers to our lukewarm questions:
LOS ANGELES, CA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball inks No. 2 recruiting class

When the dust settled, Arizona women’s basketball didn’t have the top-ranked recruiting class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. Being No. 2 isn’t bad, though. Head coach Adia Barnes and her staff put the finishing touches on the highest-rated class in program history by signing No. 8 Montaya Dew, No. 14 Breya Cunningham, and No. 21 Jada Williams on Wednesday. It’s the second straight top 10 class for the Wildcats, who had the No. 8 class last season even before signing No. 21 Paris Clark in April.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Arizona Women's Basketball announces Signing Class

Arizona women's basketball inked one of the best signing classes in program history on Wednesday, signing Breya Cunningham, Montaya Dew and Jada Williams. Each signee comes from a top high school program and has competed at the highest level. Williams and Cunningham have additionally each represented Team USA, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Softball Inks Five on National Signing Day

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Softball has announced that the team will welcome five of the nation's top recruits to the 2024 roster. Arizona's signing class is ranked No. 9 overall by Extra Inning Softball. Arizona's signing class includes three pitchers, one utility player, and one outfielder. Ryan Maddox, a...
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

UArizona researchers awarded $3.5M to fight extreme heat

University of Arizona researchers have received $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to study the challenges that increasingly extreme weather pose to some of Arizona's largest cities. Their findings will help inform policy decisions that could make cities more resilient to climate change. The research is part of...
TUCSON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot

BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy