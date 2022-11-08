Read full article on original website
WTGS
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson considering presidential run in 2024
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has signaled his intent to run for President of the United States of America. Hutchinson said he plans to spend time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he leaves the governor's office in January, 2023. After that, he...
WTGS
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
WTGS
Veteran-owned business launches campaign to raise housing allowances for soldiers
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A veteran-owned business is starting a campaign to raise housing allowances for soldiers in Coastal Georgia. Eric Lukkarinen is an army veteran turned real estate professional who is concerned about the housing opportunities for soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. "The military...
WTGS
SC teachers demanding education reform from lawmakers in upcoming legislative session
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of educators here in the Midlands have released their demands for newly elected and existing lawmakers as a new legislative session approaches. It includes massive education reform to help put a stop to the ongoing teacher shortage we’ve seen for a while now.
WTGS
EPA cracks down on SC water laws, asks DHEC to change them
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — State health officials are reviewing their processes right now and one part of that is reviewing the standards for the water all of us use. But, what's likely missing from the review are changes requested by federal officials. The laws that protect our states rivers...
WTGS
Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
