Florida State

WTGS

EPA cracks down on SC water laws, asks DHEC to change them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — State health officials are reviewing their processes right now and one part of that is reviewing the standards for the water all of us use. But, what's likely missing from the review are changes requested by federal officials. The laws that protect our states rivers...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTGS

Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

