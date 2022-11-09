The English will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., and on BBC Two in the U.K., on Nov. 11. The violent intentions are clear from the cold open of Episode 1 in Hugo Blick’s latest small-screen endeavor, The English. In Nebraska, sweaty, white soldiers murder an indigenous man for harming one of their own and argue whether to deliver the same bloody fate to his wife and daughter. That is until cavalry sergeant Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) pulls up on a horse from above to prevent further carnage. But he is no white man; he is a Pawnee scout whose high-ranking position in the U.S. army introduces the outsider conflict he will face throughout this series: both a traitor to some Native people and a second-class citizen to the white colonizers. Right away, it’s an intriguing set-up, putting a fresh twist on the traditional Western.

