Celebrities Defend Keanu Reeves After Unusual Death Wish From Matthew Perry
A number of celebrities have grouped together to defend Keanu Reeves after Matthew Perry made an odd comment about wanting him dead in his autobiography. An extract from Perry's new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, caught the attention of many on the internet due to its disparaging remarks about John Wick actor Reeves.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Features Keanu Reeves Taking the Fight to the High Table
A new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer (you can watch it here) has been released and it shows Keanu Reeves taking out countless enemies in a spectacular way only he can on his way to defeat the High Table once and for all. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released...
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina has kicked off principal photography, and it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the Keanu Reeves movies will be taking part in it.
John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina Will See the Return of Ian McShane's Winston
John Wick fan favorite Ian McShane is back in Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. The actor will reprise the role of The Continental manager, Winston, who was last seen seemingly double-crossing John Wick in the final scenes of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. “We’re thrilled...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
John Wick’s Car Revealed For Chapter 4 Upcoming Film
The trailer has just been released for John Wick Chapter 4 and fans will be pleased to know the theme of iconic American muscle cars is continuing into the next film. The first film started off with John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 being stolen which kicks off the story from there. Now, in […] The post John Wick’s Car Revealed For Chapter 4 Upcoming Film appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives first look at Rina Sawayama's debut movie role
John Wick: Chapter 4's new trailer gives fans a first look at popstar Rina Sawayama in her debut movie role. The Japanese-British singer stars in the fourth John Wick instalment as Akira, and she can be seen in one of the trailer's many fight sequences wielding a sword against a masked assailant.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Countdown Teases Incoming Update
The John Wick films mark the rare example of a franchise that only grows more popular with each subsequent chapter, with the film's official social media accounts posting a clip of an hourglass today that teases an exciting update for John Wick: Chapter 4. The cryptic tease is sure to have fans speculating about what this hourglass could mean, and since we've yet to get an official look trailer for the project, some fans are sure to hope this means a trailer is imminent. What we do know is that this past summer saw the film launch an official texting program to deliver fans the latest updates, which you can join by sending a text to 310-564-8005. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.
John Wick Studio Is Eyeing AAA Gaming
Lionsgate has had many successes from adaptations like the "The Hunger Games" movie trilogy to original thrillers like "The Day After Tomorrow." Now, it's considering adapting one of its biggest successes, which changed action movies forever, into a video game: "John Wick." In an earnings call transcribed by IndieWire, Lionsgate...
‘Cheers’: Norm ‘Made the Writers’ Life Miserable’ Co-Creator Says
'Cheers' director James Burrows explains how a simple delivery by George Wendt in the pilot changed the course of Norm's character for 11 seasons.
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
An epic box office bomb that still sucked after 3 Director’s Cuts rides into battle once more on streaming
Filmmakers going back to the well to tinker with their back catalogue is hardly a new practice, with Ridley Scott an early proponent of the Director’s Cut. Ironically, given his history with the historical epic, it was cruelly fitting that no less than three extended versions failed to turn peer Oliver Stone’s spiritual bedfellow Alexander into something remotely resembling greatness.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
The English Premiere Review: First Two Episodes
The English will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., and on BBC Two in the U.K., on Nov. 11. The violent intentions are clear from the cold open of Episode 1 in Hugo Blick’s latest small-screen endeavor, The English. In Nebraska, sweaty, white soldiers murder an indigenous man for harming one of their own and argue whether to deliver the same bloody fate to his wife and daughter. That is until cavalry sergeant Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) pulls up on a horse from above to prevent further carnage. But he is no white man; he is a Pawnee scout whose high-ranking position in the U.S. army introduces the outsider conflict he will face throughout this series: both a traitor to some Native people and a second-class citizen to the white colonizers. Right away, it’s an intriguing set-up, putting a fresh twist on the traditional Western.
Tulsa King: trailer, release date, cast and all we know about the Sylvester Stallone crime drama
Tulsa King is a new Paramount Plus crime drama from Taylor Sheridan, starring Sylvester Stallone. Here’s what we know.
‘Stutz’ Review: Jonah Hill’s Therapy Documentary Is Raw, Uncomfortable, and Deeply Moving
Jonah Hill’s therapy movie, Stutz—coming to Netflix on November 14— might just change your life. That’s Hill’s hope, anyhow. The 38-year-old actor best known for his roles in comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street had his own life changed when he met his therapist, Phil Stutz, at a low point in his life. I’ll admit, I was skeptical when I first heard that Hill had directed and starred in a documentary in which he interviewed his therapist. The idea is uncomfortable. Therapy is meant to be private, contained, and not spoken of in polite company… right? To broadcast your sessions to the world is an exercise in narcissism, indulgence, and oversharing… right?
