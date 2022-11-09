Read full article on original website
Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue (from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue) in Salisbury will be closed beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. The road closure will allow for safe pedestrian...
WGMD Radio
Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach Fire Department
A home at Angola by the Bay was damaged after a fire Tuesday night on Marina Drive East. Rehoboth firefighters found heavy fire at the rear of the home when they arrived on the scene – including a large porch and storage unit. The occupants were able to get out safely with their pets – two cats were safely removed by firefighters. Crews from Lewes, Indian River and Sussex EMS assisted. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
Cape Gazette
Zava Café coming to Milton
Milton has been without a regular coffee spot for a few years now, but that is all about to change, as Zava Café is set to open in December at 102 Federal St. Danio Somoza and Thaina Bittencourt opened their first Zava Café in Rehoboth Beach, but they were looking to expand services to a larger space. They found the ideal spot in downtown Milton at the former Fox Hole location.
WBOC
Lewes Board of Public Works Awards Contract for Neighborhood Sewage and Water Project
LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Board of Public Works on Wednesday awarded Teal Construction Inc. a contract to begin a sewer and water project in the Donovan Smith Manufactured Home Community in Lewes. The decision was made after an in-depth discussion about plans for the project, a motion, and majority vote from the board to approve the bid and project.
Cape Gazette
Hearing set for new restaurant at old Sandcastle Motel
The top-to-bottom remodel of the former Sandcastle Motel in Rehoboth Beach continues to take place, and while there’s no word on what the new hotel will be when completed, the name of the new restaurant that will take up part of the first floor has been revealed. The city...
WBOC
Inaugural Fishing Tournament in Federalsburg to Decrease Blue Catfish Population
The first "Madness on the Marshyhope" fishing tournament might not be its last. Troubled waters are flowing through the Marshyhope Creek in Federalsburg, with a blue catfish problem that is stretching to the Chesapeake Bay.
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware
READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
Popular Cape My Court House Restaurant, NJ Closing After 53 Years
A restaurant in Cape May Court House in business since 1969 is ending its run. But local diners may be excited to hear what's taking over the space. Molino's Takeout, on S. Main Street, broke the news on Facebook that it's changing hands. Saturday, November 12th will be your final...
WBOC
Plan to Fix Cracked Windows in Downtown Berlin
BERLIN, Md. -- There has been growing public concern in Berlin about cracked windows on buildings in Berlin. The Main Street buildings are currently being renovated. Those cracks and the concern among neighbors caught the attention of Berlin Planning Director Dave Engelhart. "There were concerns that they weren’t 100% secure,"...
Cape Gazette
Brush Factory in Lewes sets storewide vendors’ free tasting event Nov. 12
The Brush Factory will celebrate the start of the holiday season with a complimentary Meet the Makers Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12. The storewide tasting event will feature products from Frank & Louie’s Italian Specialties, Swell Joe Coffee, Rays Produce and Flowers, The Backyard – Milton and Soberdough Brew Bread.
WMDT.com
Trimper Rides’ Christmas Carnival kicks off Nov. 19th
47ABC – Trimper Rides is hosting a Christmas Carnival fundraiser for the Ocean City Development Corporation. The event is full of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. Jessica Bauer with Trimper Rides and Glenn Irwin with OCDC joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more...
Cape Gazette
Lewes abuzz on lawn equipment, bees
The buzz of gas-powered lawn equipment may soon be replaced by the hum of honeybees in Lewes backyards. The City of Lewes has a policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change where feasible. The city says gasoline engines emit large quantities of pollutants into the environment, degrade air quality and contribute to hearing loss. Officials have also recognized the effect climate change has had on pollinators, bees in particular. Thinking green, mayor and city council discussed the upcoming ban on gas-powered lawn equipment as well as permitting beekeeping within city limits during its Oct. 27 workshop.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z approves project site plans
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the following site plans:. • A preliminary site plan for a new 3,293-square-foot Chase Bank at the site of the old Pizza Hut building along Old Landing Road and Route 1 near Rehoboth Beach. Under the plan, the existing building will be demolished. Pizza Hut closed its doors in September 2020. The final site plan will be subject to approval by the planning & zoning staff. Chase Bank, which is the nation's largest, has nine branches in New Castle County. J.P. Morgan Chase officials announced in 2019 a plan to open 10 to 12 new branches in Delaware.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
WBOC
Salisbury Looks to Ban Plastic Bags
SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is looking to ban plastic bags. The ordinance may be passed as soon as Monday November 28 2022. The ban would prohibit any business from giving customers a plastic bag. If the customer needs, a bag, stores can charge 10 cents for an 'alternative' bag, like a paper one. Together Café owner Vincente Hernandez says he has mixed feelings.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Route 1 SB Closed Due To Serious Accident
Route 1 southbound is closed at the north Dover exit due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Reports from the scene indicate that one patient is heavily trapped and is not expected to be freed for several more minutes. Multiple fire companies and Delaware State Police aviation have responded to...
Cape Gazette
Guillermo Silveira to present Music on Delaware Life Nov. 19
Musical artist, poet, teacher and peace activist Guillermo Silveira will share and discuss his compositions about Delaware life at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Lewes Public Library. His project focuses on all the music related to Delaware life he has composed since his first visit to Rehoboth Beach...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in The Ridings in Lewes
Enjoy the holidays in your new home! Located in The Ridings, this former model has so many upgrades and is in such a peaceful and established neighborhood free of new construction aggravation. This community is within minutes to either downtown Lewes or Rehoboth, state parks, trails, shopping and dining. If you choose to stay in, enjoy the community center, exercise room or pool. The 1/2-acre lot is large enough to host outdoor get togethers -- set up a game of corn hole or volleyball with friends and family. Step inside to the large and open floor plan. Hardwood flooring and crown moulding greets you as you enter the foyer and separate dining room ideal for your holiday gatherings. Walk through to the adjoining family room and island kitchen complete with breakfast area and bar seating. Granite countertops, gas cooktop, 2 wall ovens, and stainless appliances are just a few of the upgrades. The large family room features extensive windows overlooking the private back yard with gas fireplace and hardwood flooring. The screened porch provides the perfect outdoor space for alfresco dining or relaxing with a good book. The electric awning extends over the outdoor patio area for sunny days. The first floor primary ensuite with 2 walk-in closets is large enough for the king sized bed and furnishings. Yes, the home is completely furnished with TV's -- just bring your personal items or begin the rental process with minimal effort! You can enter the screened porch from the primary suite as well. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath round out the first level. Head upstairs for a game of foosball and a drink at the bar in the enclosed loft so that your TV does not have to compete with the family room downstairs. You could easily turn the loft area into a 5th bedroom if needed -- a full bath and bedroom in an excellent location for your guests to enjoy their own space. Do you enjoy working in the garage? This fully conditioned garage complete with heating and AC is on a separate zone so that you can use it when convenient for your schedule. It would be an ideal space for any hobbyist or playroom. Since this was a former model, upgrades include 3 HVAC zones, additional moulding, upgraded kitchen, speakers throughout for entertaining or a night in while preparing your gourmet meal. Take advantage of the low energy bills with your owned, not rented solar panels. Whether a primary home, a getaway at the beach, or a rental investment, this will fit your needs!
WDEL 1150AM
Truck driver killed in Route 1 wreck near Dover
Route 1 southbound was closed at Exit 104 (North Dover) for five-and-a-half hours due to a tractor trailer accident just south of the interchange on Thursday morning, November 10, 2022. The big rig ran off the roadway around 8:30 a.m. and into the wood line, trapping the driver in the...
WBOC
Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Parking Lot of Millsboro Supermarket
MILLSBORO, Del. - Authorities say a man died after he was run over by a car in the parking lot of a Millsboro supermarket on Tuesday afternoon. Delaware State Police said that at around 2:30 p.m., the 82-year-old victim, from Lewes, was pushing a shopping cart in a southbound direction through the parking lot of the Weis grocery store, located at 24832 John J. Williams Highway. Police said that at the same time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling through the same lot in a westerly direction toward the victim. Troopers said the driver of the Corolla, an 85-year-old Millsboro man, failed to observe the pedestrian and struck him, causing him to fall to the ground.
