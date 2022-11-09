Read full article on original website
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gestures on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Parks Frazier to serve as Colts offensive play-caller
Following the hiring of Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, Parks Frazier will get a slight promotion to serve as the offensive play-caller for the Indianapolis Colts. Currently holding the role of pass game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach, Frazier will now be the one running the offense. His close ties to Frank Reich should make the transition a bit easier on the offensive players.
The Colts Are a Clown Show We Can Root For
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to Colts Owner Jim Irsay naming Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing head coach Frank Reich.
FOX Sports
Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas
INDIANAPOLIS (3-5-1) at LAS VEGAS (2-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 10-8. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost to Jaguars 27-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (12), SCORING...
Colts vs. Raiders primer: NFL Week 10 odds, picks, injuries, TV, streaming
For a midseason game involving struggling teams, this Indianapolis Colts visit to the Las Vegas Raiders is mighty interesting. The Colts (3-5-1) have undergone major changes each of the past two weeks, culminating with the firing of coach Frank Reich and pulling Jeff Saturday away from ESPN as interim coach. Indianapolis has...
3 Indianapolis Colts Matchups to watch for in Week 10 against the Raiders
Well, this has certainly been a busy and interesting week for the Indianapolis Colts. From the termination of head coach
NFL Flexes Chiefs' Week 11 Game Into Primetime Slot
The two top teams in the AFC West are being flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 11. According to an announcement from the NFL's official twitter account this Tuesday morning, the game between the Chiefs and Chargers next Sunday will be moved to NBC's primetime slot while the Bengals vs. ...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 6, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
Locked On Colts: Can Jeff Saturday Right Ship Against Raiders?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Zach discusses the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with the host of Locked On Raiders, and how things might look under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Raiders on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) made some shocking changes to the organization ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Allegiant Stadium. Those in the green section of the TV map will get the game between the Colts and Raiders on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on the sideline in the second half against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Columbia Missourian
Hair set to make history in district championship vs. Borgia
Blairs Oaks star quarterback Dylan Hair is on the verge of setting history this weekend. Heading into the Falcons’ MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 Championship matchup against St. Francis Borgia on Friday, Hair is just 69 passing yards away from eclipsing 10,000 for his high school career. If Hair reaches this milestone against the Knights, he will be the first Missouri high school quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing.
UNC football releases uniform combination for Wake Forest game
The UNC football program enters a big game on Saturday, traveling to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. A win would clinch the ACC coastal division for the Tar Heels and keep the very slim College Football Playoff hopes they have alive. While a loss wouldn’t be a disaster in terms of the coastal division just yet, it’s better to do your part and get things done. Ahead of the primetime showdown, UNC revealed the uniform combo they are going with for the game. And the Tar Heels are going with a blue helmet, white jersey and white pants look for the game: Under the lights on Saturday night 🤩#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/U6OKG2XWfK — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 10, 2022 Make no mistake, this is a big game for the Tar Heels under the lights on the road. While Wake has struggled the previous two games, they are still a dangerous team. UNC will need to bring it on Saturday night and keep proving the doubters wrong. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Columbia Missourian
Baker to return as Astros' manager for 2023
HOUSTON — For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he'd like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Astros.
