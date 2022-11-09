ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Parks Frazier to serve as Colts offensive play-caller

Following the hiring of Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, Parks Frazier will get a slight promotion to serve as the offensive play-caller for the Indianapolis Colts. Currently holding the role of pass game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach, Frazier will now be the one running the offense. His close ties to Frank Reich should make the transition a bit easier on the offensive players.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas

INDIANAPOLIS (3-5-1) at LAS VEGAS (2-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 10-8. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost to Jaguars 27-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (12), SCORING...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Athlon Sports

NFL Flexes Chiefs' Week 11 Game Into Primetime Slot

The two top teams in the AFC West are being flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 11.  According to an announcement from the NFL's official twitter account this Tuesday morning, the game between the Chiefs and Chargers next Sunday will be moved to NBC's primetime slot while the Bengals vs. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Columbia Missourian

Hair set to make history in district championship vs. Borgia

Blairs Oaks star quarterback Dylan Hair is on the verge of setting history this weekend. Heading into the Falcons’ MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 Championship matchup against St. Francis Borgia on Friday, Hair is just 69 passing yards away from eclipsing 10,000 for his high school career. If Hair reaches this milestone against the Knights, he will be the first Missouri high school quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing.
WASHINGTON, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football releases uniform combination for Wake Forest game

The UNC football program enters a big game on Saturday, traveling to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest. A win would clinch the ACC coastal division for the Tar Heels and keep the very slim College Football Playoff hopes they have alive. While a loss wouldn’t be a disaster in terms of the coastal division just yet, it’s better to do your part and get things done. Ahead of the primetime showdown, UNC revealed the uniform combo they are going with for the game. And the Tar Heels are going with a blue helmet, white jersey and white pants look for the game: Under the lights on Saturday night 🤩#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/U6OKG2XWfK — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 10, 2022   Make no mistake, this is a big game for the Tar Heels under the lights on the road. While Wake has struggled the previous two games, they are still a dangerous team. UNC will need to bring it on Saturday night and keep proving the doubters wrong. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Columbia Missourian

Baker to return as Astros' manager for 2023

HOUSTON — For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he'd like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Astros.
HOUSTON, TX

