After Navy’s score, Notre Dame started from its own 17-yard line with 2:12 left in the first quarter. The Irish were hit with a delay of game before the first down play. On 1st and 15, Audric Estime ran for a yard. On 2nd and 14, Estime was stopped after a 2-yard rush. On 3rd and 12, Drew Pyne threw a dart to Deion Colzie for a big gain of 28 yards. On 1st and 10, Pyne hit Braden Lenzy, but he was dropped at the line of scrimmage. That marked the end of the first quarter. On 2nd and 10, Pyne rolled right, couldn’t find anyone and had to throw it away. First incompletion of the day. On 3rd and 11, Pyne found Jayden Thomas over the middle for 38 yards. Pyne is having himself a day. Perfect touch throw. On 1st and 10 from the Navy 18, Pyne threw it to Thomas in the end zone, but he couldn’t make the grab. Tough catch, but it was close. On 2nd down, Pyne hit Michael Mayer, who avoided multiple tacklers and went for 15 yards to the 3-yard line. On 1st and goal, Estime was dropped for a yard loss. On 2nd and goal from the 5, Pyne hit Chris Tyree in the flat and he walked into the end zone.

