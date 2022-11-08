ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

casualhoya.com

MARVELOUS: Guard Marvel Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Georgetown!

Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a National Letter of Intent from coveted 2023 guard Marvel Allen. The 6’4” combo guard is currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida. He has been ranked 5-stars at times but is currently ranked 4-stars by 24/7 Sports and Rivals, and is ranked 51st in the nation by ESPN.
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

WATCH: Pyne stays hot, finds Chris Tyree for the score, Notre Dame up 21-6 on Navy

After Navy’s score, Notre Dame started from its own 17-yard line with 2:12 left in the first quarter. The Irish were hit with a delay of game before the first down play. On 1st and 15, Audric Estime ran for a yard. On 2nd and 14, Estime was stopped after a 2-yard rush. On 3rd and 12, Drew Pyne threw a dart to Deion Colzie for a big gain of 28 yards. On 1st and 10, Pyne hit Braden Lenzy, but he was dropped at the line of scrimmage. That marked the end of the first quarter. On 2nd and 10, Pyne rolled right, couldn’t find anyone and had to throw it away. First incompletion of the day. On 3rd and 11, Pyne found Jayden Thomas over the middle for 38 yards. Pyne is having himself a day. Perfect touch throw. On 1st and 10 from the Navy 18, Pyne threw it to Thomas in the end zone, but he couldn’t make the grab. Tough catch, but it was close. On 2nd down, Pyne hit Michael Mayer, who avoided multiple tacklers and went for 15 yards to the 3-yard line. On 1st and goal, Estime was dropped for a yard loss. On 2nd and goal from the 5, Pyne hit Chris Tyree in the flat and he walked into the end zone.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
247Sports

Snap Judgments: Notre Dame vs. Navy

One real positive to come out of this game was the emergence of Notre Dame’s wide receiver corps in the first half. Braden Lenzy, Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie and Lorenzo Styles combined for 10 receptions, 182 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Live Updates: Notre Dame 35 Navy 13; Halftime

It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (6-3) will take on Navy (3-6) M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. You can watch the game on ABC or on the Watch ESPN app. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET.
SOUTH BEND, IN
High School Football PRO

Frederick, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Oakdale High School football team will have a game with Frederick High School on November 12, 2022, 11:30:00.
FREDERICK, MD
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they host No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) during rivalry week. Washington is fresh off a three-point victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who feature one of the best offenses in...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?

Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
MARYLAND STATE
Commercial Observer

U of Maryland Will Build New Biotech Campus in Montgomery County

The University of Maryland is jumping on board the life sciences bandwagon, and will create a new biotech campus in Bethesda, Md. The new campus, to be called The University of Maryland 3 — Institute for Health Computing, will be located near the North Bethesda Metro station, according to the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick

Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
FREDERICK, MD
