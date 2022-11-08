Read full article on original website
casualhoya.com
MARVELOUS: Guard Marvel Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Georgetown!
Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a National Letter of Intent from coveted 2023 guard Marvel Allen. The 6’4” combo guard is currently attending Montverde Academy in Florida. He has been ranked 5-stars at times but is currently ranked 4-stars by 24/7 Sports and Rivals, and is ranked 51st in the nation by ESPN.
Updates: Penn State 24, Maryland 0 - 2nd Quarter
Penn State returns home to Beaver Stadium this Saturday as Big Ten action continues. Following a bump from No. 16 to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Nittany Lions will host Maryland for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Penn State improved to 7-2 last Saturday with a...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Beat Navy
After racking up five touchdowns through the first half, taking a 35-13 halftime lead, Notre Dame struggled mightily through the final two quarters. Navy scored a late touchdown to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 35-32. But the Irish held on for the win. Below is every quote from Marcus...
Maryland scores in bunches to race past Western Carolina
Julian Reese scored 19 points and sparked one of several Maryland scoring runs as the host Terrapins defeated Western Carolina
Washington QB Commit Lincoln Kienholz Ends Prep Career With State Title
T.F. Riggs (Pierre, SD) QB Lincoln Kienholz, who committed to Washington this summer, wrapped up his high school career on Saturday with a 35-20 win over Tea Area in the Dakota Dome in Vermillion. It is the third-straight state title that the four-star prospect has led his team to and the sixth-straight title overall for the Governors.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball welcomes one of its best recruiting classes in years on National Signing Day
Tuesday marked the early signing day for college basketball recruits, and Maryland basketball received signatures from three recruits expected to lay the bedrock for Kevin Willard's new program: IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Jamie Kaiser, St. Frances (Md.) guard Jahnathan Lamothe and Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith. The three players...
WATCH: Pyne stays hot, finds Chris Tyree for the score, Notre Dame up 21-6 on Navy
After Navy’s score, Notre Dame started from its own 17-yard line with 2:12 left in the first quarter. The Irish were hit with a delay of game before the first down play. On 1st and 15, Audric Estime ran for a yard. On 2nd and 14, Estime was stopped after a 2-yard rush. On 3rd and 12, Drew Pyne threw a dart to Deion Colzie for a big gain of 28 yards. On 1st and 10, Pyne hit Braden Lenzy, but he was dropped at the line of scrimmage. That marked the end of the first quarter. On 2nd and 10, Pyne rolled right, couldn’t find anyone and had to throw it away. First incompletion of the day. On 3rd and 11, Pyne found Jayden Thomas over the middle for 38 yards. Pyne is having himself a day. Perfect touch throw. On 1st and 10 from the Navy 18, Pyne threw it to Thomas in the end zone, but he couldn’t make the grab. Tough catch, but it was close. On 2nd down, Pyne hit Michael Mayer, who avoided multiple tacklers and went for 15 yards to the 3-yard line. On 1st and goal, Estime was dropped for a yard loss. On 2nd and goal from the 5, Pyne hit Chris Tyree in the flat and he walked into the end zone.
testudotimes.com
MM 11.10: Maryland men’s and women’s basketball early signing day roundup
Yesterday, athletes across the country signed their national letters of intent, signing on to their NCAA schools for their athletic futures. Both Maryland men’s and women’s basketball picked up some impressive signees. On the men’s side of things, head coach Kevin Willard has put together a recruiting class...
Snap Judgments: Notre Dame vs. Navy
One real positive to come out of this game was the emergence of Notre Dame’s wide receiver corps in the first half. Braden Lenzy, Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie and Lorenzo Styles combined for 10 receptions, 182 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
Live Updates: Notre Dame 35 Navy 13; Halftime
It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (6-3) will take on Navy (3-6) M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. You can watch the game on ABC or on the Watch ESPN app. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET.
Morgan State beats school by 81
Morgan State had its way with Penn State Greater Allegheny, a non-NCAA school, on Thursday evening at home. The post Morgan State beats school by 81 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Frederick, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
How to Watch: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they host No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) during rivalry week. Washington is fresh off a three-point victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who feature one of the best offenses in...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Wbaltv.com
TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?
Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
Commercial Observer
U of Maryland Will Build New Biotech Campus in Montgomery County
The University of Maryland is jumping on board the life sciences bandwagon, and will create a new biotech campus in Bethesda, Md. The new campus, to be called The University of Maryland 3 — Institute for Health Computing, will be located near the North Bethesda Metro station, according to the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park.
baltimorefishbowl.com
A coup in Columbia? A dynamic leader faces a disgruntled board in Maryland’s second-largest city.
It was deep into the third hour of a dry meeting on budgets and ethics policies when the president of the Columbia Association directed a stark question to the board that just 18 months ago hired her for one of the most prominent leadership positions in Howard County. “I actually...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
