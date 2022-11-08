ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

The LPGA season isn’t over, but Atthaya Thitikul already clinched rookie of the year honors

The youngest player to ever win a professional golf tournament is now the LPGA’s newest Louise Suggs Rookie of the Year. With two events remaining on the LPGA calendar, Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, who goes by Jeeno, already has accrued enough points to clinch the honor. When second-place Hye-Jin Choi withdrew from the Pelican Women’s Championship, her chances of catching Thitikul disappeared, making Thitikul the rookie of the year.
stpetecatalyst.com

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to play in Belleair

November 8, 2022 - Golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will compete against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair in December. This will be the seventh edition of "The Match" golf tournament. The 12-hole competition will be played under the lights at the golf club on Dec. 10.
BELLEAIR, FL
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015. It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019. Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Tiger Woods partnering with Rory McIlroy for The Match in primetime

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have teamed up in the business world, and they will soon be partners again on the golf course. The duo will battle against Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith in The Match on Dec. 10. The event will tee off at 6 p.m. ET at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., making it the first primetime edition of the event, and air on TNT.
BELLEAIR, FL
Golf Digest

Luke Donald’s focus is on his European Ryder Cup team, but finds himself near top of leaderboard in South Africa

Luke Donald’s main focus these days is on the European Ryder Cup team. Turns out, the 2023 captain still has some good golf left in the tank too. The 44-year-old Englishman shot a first-round seven-under 65 Thursday at the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City. He’s only one shot behind leader Ryan Fox, who birdied the last two holes to shoot 64.
Golf Digest

In women's golf, it's been a week of huge purse increases

The money that professional women golfers can earn is seemingly growing by the day. And not in small numbers. On the heels of Tuesday’s announcement by the LPGA Tour that next year’s The Annika (formerly Pelican Ladies Championship) will offer a $3.5 million purse that will be the largest among non-major events outside of the CME Group Tour Championship, the Ladies European Tour said its Aramco Saudi Ladies International next February will have a purse of $5 million. How big of a bump is that? The purse was $1 million this year.
Golf Digest

Fleetwood, Molinari named captains for Team Europe's Ryder Cup warm-up

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari have been named captains of the inaugural Hero Cup. The event was announced this past September as a Ryder Cup warm-up for Team Europe. Twenty players will be picked, including Fleetwood and Molinari, with the players divided into squads with a Continental Europe team facing a Great Britain and Ireland squad. The event, scheduled to begin before the DP World Tour’s desert swing through the Middle East, will be over three days at Abu Dhabi Golf Club starting Jan. 13 and feature sessions of fourball, foursomes and singles.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"

Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf team champion Pat Perez receives congratulations from PGA Tour stars

Pat Perez certainly had a lot to say this week. You can't fault the American for his honesty and his willingness to tell us the full story. However, when he described the "different hate" he has for Phil Mickelson and the "unforgivable" line that he crossed in their friendship, Perez refrained from more detail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy