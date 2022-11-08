ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Snoopy64
3d ago

This driver is despicable and should be fired and arrested 😳 Thankfully this young lady used her intrusion that something wasn't right and jumped out and she's going to be alright 🙏

Tiffany Croft
3d ago

well unless he was wearing a mask, if he sprayed something to try and drug her, he would've druged himself but whatever was going on made her feel so uncomfortable she jumped from a moving car so obviously she sensed something was wrong with this guy. people are insane. always have been and always will be and this girl made the right decision. staying in that car could've cost her her life. you never know what someone might be planning to do.

Hakuna Matata
3d ago

A womans intuition will never fail you!!! I learned that early never to ignore it!!! Glad she's ok.. Scars heal, death is final.

Related
The Independent

A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?

On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
Daily Mail

Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale

This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Reason.com

2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct

Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
LOVELAND, CO
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Anger as white man filmed holding Black man with special needs by the throat over ‘stolen bike’ claim

A white man was filmed holding a Black man with special needs by the neck after assuming he had stolen a bike. Shocking video recorded by Milwaukee resident Deangelo Wright captured the incident around 4.40pm on 10 October. According to Mr Wright, he had been driving when he came across the disturbing scene and decided to intervene. “I was driving by and the young man was right in the middle of the street. They were kind of blocking traffic,” Mr Wright told The Independent on Tuesday. “He was standing in the middle of the street with his hand over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTRF- 7News

Cobra dies after 8-year-old bites snake

A snake died after a boy turned the tables and bit a cobra. According to The New Indian Express, the boy had the snake wrapped around his hand and bit him. The boy told the news outlet that he tried to shake it off but it didn’t move so he bit the sane, twice. The […]
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
rolling out

DC woman brutally thrown off bus after asking males to stop cussing (video)

Two men have been arrested after a mob of males attacked a woman and then threw her off a transit bus after she asked them to stop using curse words. A group of young men and possibly juveniles physically snatched Kyla Thurston out of her seat, beat and kicked her, and then ejected her from the metro bus in Washington, D.C. because she reprimanded them for shouting obscenities during the ride.
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Spotted LEAVING JAIL After Pleading NOT GUILTY To Assault & Disorderly Conduct

The University of Kentucky student arrested over the weekend on a series of charges stemming from an allegedly racist and violent altercation was spotted leaving jail with her parents this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sophia Rosing, who was arrested at approximately 4 AM Sunday morning at her University of Kentucky dorm building, was spotted leaving jail shortly after pleading not guilty to public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was seen stepping out of Lexington’s Fayette County Detention Center on Monday night alongside her parents.In one pic, Rosing is seen holding a piece of...
LEXINGTON, KY
