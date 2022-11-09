Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100
Whether you're planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you. Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners...
Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust
When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
Caramelized Onion and Red Potato Cheesy Gratin Recipe
2 ½ pounds|1200 grams large red potatoes, scrubbed clean and sliced about ⅛-inch thick. Caramelize the onions: Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the onions and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, 5 minutes. Continue cooking and stirring an additional 45 minutes, until the onions are dark golden. You may need to add a few tablespoons of water here and there to help loosen some of that good color from the bottom of the skillet and allow the onions to really soften. Once they’re dark golden brown, remove them from the heat and set aside.
Clayton News Daily
Shake Shack Unwraps Festive Milkshakes for the Holidays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for a festive milkshake!. Shake Shack is launching their seasonal flavors to delight your taste buds just in time for the holidays. “Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the...
An Interview With the Guy Who Ate a Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days
Do you reckon you could eat a whole rotisserie chicken, all by yourself? You probably think you could, right? “Easily!” you just said to yourself. Alright then, well how about a whole rotisserie chicken, every day, for 40 days straight? Suddenly, you’re not so sure, right?. Behold:...
iheart.com
Whataburger Chili Cheese Fries Now Available
There was speculation about this earlier this month when Whataburger launched their new Chili Cheese Burger, but the Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just made it official with the addition of Chili Cheese Fries to the menu. Check out the company's official description for the all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese...
It’s The Most Tasty Biscuit in The World, Why Did Whataburger Cancel It?
I'm not a big biscuit guy. I don't hate 'em, I just don't particularly like 'em. I do not like 'em with sausage and gravy, I do not like them here or there, I do not like biscuits, for the most part, anywhere. That was until I discovered Whataburger's Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit. But they're missing from menus in Tyler, TX. Anyone else notice?
Subway New Menu Item Challenges Signature Chipotle and KFC Offers
The fast-food industry is always raising the bar against its competitors working to find a unique angle that it offers consumers over the other fast-food restaurants. Subway has made its name with its freshly baked bread and fresh ingredients for sandwiches. Taco Bell Yum Brands (YUM) serves up a variety of Mexican foods. Yum's Kentucky Fried Chicken is known for fried chicken that is finger licking good. Chipotle Mexican Grill offers fresh ingredients with made to order burritos.
This Week's Coolest Drops, From Onima Hot Sauce to The Brooklyn Circus x Lee
Thanksgiving is creeping up fast, but who says you have to wait until the turkey’s been devoured and you’ve retreated into your comfy pants before browsing top-tier wares online? This week, with the heart of the holiday season on the horizon, a ton of exciting new (and on-theme!) products launched, ready to help you celebrate our nation’s food-and-family-frenzy swag. We can’t wait to go absolutely stupid, decking out our Friendsgiving table with an abundance of autumnal Mackenzie Childs decor.
Food Beast
Is This the World's Hottest Pizza Pie?
If you can eat three slices from this spicy pizza in under ten minutes, you win a pretty cool souvenir t-shirt for your troubles. Three slices? Victory's gotta be an easy bag — until you find out you're eating The Reaper from Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Nevada. This...
Blaze Pizza Is Celebrating 10 Years With Over 16,000 Pizza Freebies
When it comes to birthdays, we've come to naturally expect cake. It'd be a little out of the ordinary to have a birthday pie, for example — especially if it's a pizza pie. But then again, what better birthday bash is there than a pizza party? That's apparently what Blaze Pizza thought, too. The build-your-own pizza company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month, and it's doing so by giving out free pizzas across the country all November long.
The Best (And Worst) Post-Pandemic Restaurant Revamps
We're currently living in a golden age of revamped restaurants. Due in part to pandemic closures, there are a lot of spots that recently reopened and/or received big overhauls. All the places on this list are experiencing a second, third, or in one case, a sixth life—and they're all at least slightly different from their previous iterations. We're here to tell you how major the changes are and whether these restaurants are worth a visit now.
Woman Confused By Chili's Meal Served Without Utensils, Rises Awareness About Bad Restaurant Trends
Work mishaps are not always the fault of fast food chain employees. Not necessarily. So, unwashed utensils are not the singular cause of the shortage. Customers have resorted to "finessing" restaurants of eating ware.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0