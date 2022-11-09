2 ½ pounds|1200 grams large red potatoes, scrubbed clean and sliced about ⅛-inch thick. Caramelize the onions: Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the onions and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, 5 minutes. Continue cooking and stirring an additional 45 minutes, until the onions are dark golden. You may need to add a few tablespoons of water here and there to help loosen some of that good color from the bottom of the skillet and allow the onions to really soften. Once they’re dark golden brown, remove them from the heat and set aside.

3 DAYS AGO