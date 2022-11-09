ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Economists: Inflation May Have Peaked

CPI slipped to 7.7% in October, the smallest YOY increase since January. Over the past 12 months, the all-items index increased 7.7% — slower than the 7.9% expected by economists. Core inflation — rose 6.3% over the past 12 months. The shelter index rose 0.8%, its largest monthly...
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update

U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.
NASDAQ

FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
Reuters

Russian weekly consumer prices edge up slightly

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia rose slightly for the seventh consecutive week at the start of November, data published on Wednesday showed, as the central bank tries to balance competing inflationary pressures across the economy.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher With Mid-Term Elections In Focus

U.S. stocks ended the election-day trading session higher as investors weighed the potential outcome of mid-term voting in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 335.28, or 1.02% to 33,162.28. The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.56% to 3,828.11. Winners outpaced losers 352 to 143 in the S&P 500. Within the S&P 500, materials stocks led, while energy lagged.
htrends.com

U.S. Travel Association Updated Outlook: Economic Uncertainty Certain

Below is a summary fo the U.S. Travel Association Updated Economic Outlook by By Jamie Mageau, Director of Research Products, U.S. Travel Association. According to the most recent survey of economists, a recession in the coming months looks increasingly likely. Despite tightening monetary policy, high inflation remains persistent, and according...
US News and World Report

Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...

