Related
This holiday season could be 'the last hurrah' for consumer spending before economic slowdown
One reason inflation has held its grip on the U.S. economy is that American consumers continue to spend, seemingly undeterred by the price increases, which has in fact helped to fuel them. But how much longer will all that spending last?. The combined impact of federal relief during the earliest...
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says beating US inflation might require a 6% interest rate - and a severe recession is looming
The Fed might have to raise interest rates above 6% to squash inflation, Kenneth Rogoff said. The Harvard economist warned there's a sizeable risk of a severe US recession. Rogoff noted economic weakness in Europe, China, and Japan could weigh on US growth. Conquering red-hot inflation could require lifting US...
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.
Economists: Inflation May Have Peaked
CPI slipped to 7.7% in October, the smallest YOY increase since January. Over the past 12 months, the all-items index increased 7.7% — slower than the 7.9% expected by economists. Core inflation — rose 6.3% over the past 12 months. The shelter index rose 0.8%, its largest monthly...
Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of US inflation data
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields posted their largest one-day fall so far this month on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data due out Thursday, and the results of the U.S. midterm elections.
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Shipping giant Maersk warns 'dark clouds' on the horizon mean consumer buying will falter, threatening global economy
Shipping giant Maersk warned 'dark clouds' threaten the global economy as container demand slows. The Ukraine war and high inflation are weighing on consumer purchasing power, its CEO said Wednesday. Maersk, a bellwether for global trade, expects a more volatile business environment ahead. Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping company,...
The Fed and other central banks could deliver a 'Santa Pause' rally for global stocks this year as they dial back the size of rate hikes, Schwab says
A "Santa Pause" rally for stocks may be taking shape as central banks signal a step-down in rate hikes, Charles Schwab said. The Fed and the BoE are among those indicating they're considering less aggressive rate hikes in the future. The MSCI EAFE Index of international stocks has gained nearly...
US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update
U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.
Michael Kors-owner Capri cuts holiday forecasts as China recovery stalls
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) on Wednesday lowered its sales and profit forecasts for the holiday period, blaming a slow demand recovery in China due to persistent COVID-19 curbs and uncertainty around the global economy.
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
Investors are pricing in much higher odds the Fed dials down the size of the next rate hike after October inflation cooled below 8%
Investors on Thursday were pricing in higher expectations the Federal Reserve will reduce the size of its rate hikes at its December meeting. Inflation cooled to 7.7% in October, fueling greater speculation for a rate hike of 50 basis points at the December 13-14 meeting. The Fed has raised the...
Russian weekly consumer prices edge up slightly
MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia rose slightly for the seventh consecutive week at the start of November, data published on Wednesday showed, as the central bank tries to balance competing inflationary pressures across the economy.
Philippines' Q3 growth outpaces expectations, on track to beat 2022 target
MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, but the government said the recovery is not without risks given rising interest rates and soaring inflation that could crimp consumer spending.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher With Mid-Term Elections In Focus
U.S. stocks ended the election-day trading session higher as investors weighed the potential outcome of mid-term voting in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 335.28, or 1.02% to 33,162.28. The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.56% to 3,828.11. Winners outpaced losers 352 to 143 in the S&P 500. Within the S&P 500, materials stocks led, while energy lagged.
U.S. Travel Association Updated Outlook: Economic Uncertainty Certain
Below is a summary fo the U.S. Travel Association Updated Economic Outlook by By Jamie Mageau, Director of Research Products, U.S. Travel Association. According to the most recent survey of economists, a recession in the coming months looks increasingly likely. Despite tightening monetary policy, high inflation remains persistent, and according...
Lending activity at China's banks hits lowest level in nearly 5 years despite Beijing's efforts to boost activity and prop up its slowing economy
Chinese banks loaned out the least amount of money since December 2017, according to Bloomberg. Institutions made 615 billion yuan in new loans in October, down 2.5 trillion yuan from September, the People's Bank of China said Thursday. Beijing has ramped up policy to encourage lending in recent months, but...
Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
China's exports unexpectedly shrink in October, badly missing expectations for growth
BEIJING — China's exports unexpectedly fell in October, with a drop in the value of goods sold to the U.S. and EU, according Chinese customs data released Monday. China's exports fell by 0.3% in October from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.
