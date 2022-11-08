Read full article on original website
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
Fremont City Schools income tax renewal voted down
FREMONT, Ohio — After election day, Fremont City Schools is potentially losing about $9 million a year in its operating budget. Fremont voters denied the renewal of a 1 1/4 percent income tax that was first approved in 2002. That income tax brought in an average of $9 million a year, representing 20% of FCS' operating budget.
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
Toledo City Council approves medical debt relief legislation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved legislation to relieve medical debt for eligible residents on Wednesday. In a 7-5 vote, council members approved legislation to create a partnership between the city and a nonprofit group called RIP Medical Debt to relieve debt for eligible Toledo residents. Council approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the move. Lucas County Commissioners recently announced it would spend an additional $800,000, which would eliminate $160-$200 million in medical debt for Toledo residents and Lucas County residents.
Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
Hal and Diane Hawk to host free Veterans Day Lunch at Jet Express
For the second year, Crown Battery and Hal and Diane Hawk want to honor local veterans with a free Veterans Day Lunch. Any veteran and a family member or friend can enjoy a free meal provided by the heralded Bistro 163 in Port Clinton. The Veterans Day Lunch will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Jet Express Island Port Bar & Grill by the Port Clinton drawbridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Warner receives massive support to get law license back
MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
Inn demolished, plans to renovate property
VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
Your northwest Ohio Congressional district has probably changed | Check the new map before you vote
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many northwest Ohio voters are likely to find that they live in a new Congressional district this Election Day. After the 2020 Census, Ohio's population loss meant that the state lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. And thanks to a change to the...
Local residents remain concerned for large dairy farms’ impact on roads, water
While a group of local activists await an EPA decision about regulating concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), concerns continue to mount about road and water quality conditions in southern Wood County. During an October Wood County Democratic Party meeting, Tom Harrison reported that roads are being damaged by trucks and...
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts
Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week. DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.
How Wood County voted on the issues
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the issues in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. State Issue 1 (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of 97...
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
Crawford County says no to Wind Turbines
BUCYRUS—With a turnout of 53.16%, the registered voters of Crawford County have spoken. While the official results will need to be verified, Crawford County Now can report the following results for Crawford County:. Issue 1: (Amends the Ohio Constitution to require courts setting bail to consider public safety.) Passes...
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
Perrysburg resident says city forced him to install 'sidewalk to nowhere,' but neighbors didn't have to
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Aaron Hutton, his wife, and two children have lived in Perrysburg for three years. He says they like living there. He also says he doesn't feel like he's being treated fairly by the city after they forced him to install a concrete sidewalk on his driveway - what he calls a "sidewalk to nowhere".
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
Victim’s name released for fatal fire at Perrysburg Twp. apartments
LIME CITY — The victim in the structure fire at the Titleist Club Apartments in Perrysburg Township was 47-year-old Justin Dotson. The male victim was the single fatality in the fire last Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
