Read full article on original website
Related
deltanews.tv
LIFE SUPPORT: Part 2
With the collapse of the deal to save the Greenwood Leflore Hospital, many want to know where the deal went wrong. We may never know for sure, but what's taken place in public meetings helps show some of the warning signs. We showed you how Leflore supervisors refused to put...
Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
Black-Owned Grocery Store In Mississippi Opens For Business To Service Small Delta Community
A majority-Black community in Mississippi has gone decades without close access to a grocery store that sells fresh meat and produce until this October. Marquitrice Mangham, the owner of Farmacy Marketplace in Webb, Mississippi, runs the only grocery store in the small Delta town. According to Mississippi Today, the neighborhood...
panolian.com
‘Gas Station Drugs’ still major danger
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
5newsonline.com
Former LeFlore County undersheriff pleads guilty to using excessive force
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — The former undersheriff for LeFlore County, Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to unlawfully using force on an arrestee. According to court documents, on Jan. 25, 2017, former undersheriff Kendall Morgan assaulted someone, who was in handcuffs not resisting, during an arrest. Court records state that...
deltadailynews.com
City of Greenville Veterans Day Trash Schedule
Mayor Simmons announces the garbage and trash pick-up schedule for the Veterans Day Holiday. The City of Greenville will be closed Friday, November 11th in observance of the Veterans Day. Holiday. Monday,Tuesday, and Wednesday’s garbage/trash routes were picked up on their regularly scheduled days. Thursday and Friday’s routes will...
Madison County Journal
Comcast fail leads county broadband in limbo
A $22 million project to bring broadband services to nearly 33,000 residents of northeast Madison County sits in limbo after internet service provider Comcast failed to submit a federal grant application in a timely manner, county officials said. “I am very disappointed in a company of that stature,” Paul Griffin,...
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
Comments / 0