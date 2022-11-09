Read full article on original website
Related
Former Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Dies After Saving His Wife From House Fire
A former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate died Thursday after rescuing his wife from a house fire, authorities said. The former appeals court judge Tom Emberton, 90, managed to get his spouse, Julia, out of their home when the blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety,” Edmonton Mayor Doug Smith told WBKO. “Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life.” Smith added: “Tom was just the greatest guy in the world to be around.” Emberton was appointed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 1987. He ran as the Republican candidate for Kentucky governor in 1971, losing out to his Democratic rival, Wendell H. Ford. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who served on Emberton’s campaign, said in a statement: “He taught me valuable lessons on public service and running as a statewide Republican in Kentucky.”Read it at New York Post
Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week. As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.
In final Senate race push, Paul looks ahead & Booker says he ‘already won’
GOP Sen. Rand Paul never once said the name of his competitor, Democrat Charles Booker, at a pre-Election Day rally held in Lexington. And Booker hardly mentioned Paul at a similar event on Sunday night. Instead, Paul focused his message to Fayette area Republicans on what he’ll do if Republicans...
Live Results: Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeats Democratic Rep. Val Demings
A former presidential candidate, Rubio is projected to have easily won a third term in the Senate.
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Marco Rubio projected to defeat Val Demings and retain U.S. Senate seat
The race for Florida’s U.S. Senate seat is on between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger and U.S. Congresswoman, Val Demings.
Liz Cheney says she will vote for Democrat Tim Ryan over Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio midterms
Liz Cheney has said she would rather vote for Democrat candidate Tim Ryan instead of Donald Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in Ohio’s Senate race.The Ohio Senate race has become a neck-and-neck battle between Congressman Tim Ryan, a centrist Democratic member of the House, and author JD Vance, who wrote the book Hillbilly Ellegy, which was adapted into a Netflix movie by Hollywood filmmaker Ron Howard.Mr Vance subsequently launched his political career and was endorsed by one-time president Mr Trump.“I would not vote for JD Vance,” Ms Cheney, the Republican representative for Wyoming, said in an interview with PBS NewsHour...
Rand Paul defeats challenger Charles Booker in Kentucky Senate race
KENTUCKY — Incumbent Rand Paul has been reelected to the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night. The race was the first called in the Tri-State, with Paul finishing the night with 61% of the votes. Paul fought off Democratic challenger Charles Booker in pursuit of his third...
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
Trump mocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — finally debuting a nickname, 'Ron DeSanctimonious' — as the 2 popular Republicans could face off in 2024
Trump and DeSantis are both said to be potential GOP candidates in 2024. Trump on Saturday mocked DeSantis with a nickname, something he's often done for political enemies. DeSantis also won't be appearing at Trump's Florida rally on Sunday, in an apparent snub. Former President Donald Trump finally bestowed Florida...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race by wider margin than predicted
Victory of Trump-backed venture capitalist retains the seat for the Republicans in increasingly red state
1st Gen Z candidate, Dem Frost wins Florida US House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish on Tuesday for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. As of Tuesday night, most of the Florida races for the U.S. House of...
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Republican JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race in crucial victory for GOP
Republican JD Vance has won the race for US senator in Ohio, a crucial battleground in the war for control of the upper chamber of Congress.Mr Vance was leading his opponent, Congressman Tim Ryan, by 7 points when the race was called Tuesday evening. Held currently by retiring Senator Rob Portman, a Republican, Democrats ranked Ohio on a list of top targets for the night as they sought to expand a majority and potentially build the numbers to challenge the filibuster in the Senate.A race that received national attention thanks to repeat appearances by former President Donald Trump in...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: JD Vance defeats Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race
Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance (R-OH) has defeated Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the race to represent Ohio in the Senate, the bellwether state once again breaking Democratic political hearts. Vance had been polling ahead of Ryan by an average of 2 percentage points before Election Day, according to...
Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat
(Ohio Capital Journal) – Republican J.D. Vance has won the race to succeed Republican Rob Portman representing Ohio in the U.S. Senate. The open seat and the stakes of Senate control fueled a race that gained national attention. Election night Early in the evening in Columbus, Portman took the stage to pump up the crowd about the U.S. Senate race. ...
Central Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost Becomes the Youngest Member of Congress
Activist Maxwell Frost, who defeated two former members of Congress in the Democratic primary, easily won in Central Florida, keeping a U.S. House seat blue. The 25-year old Frost easily bested Republican Calvin Wimbish 59 percent to 39.5 percent, holding the seat that had been held by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who lost her challenge to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Tuesday.
Rick Scott Was Prepared to Take On McConnell — Until Tuesday
The NRSC head thought a wave of victories for Trump-inspired candidates would give him enhanced stature, until most of those candidates crashed and burned.
US News and World Report
Ohio Democrat Sykes Tops Trump-Backed Foe in House Race
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democratic Ohio lawmaker Emilia Sykes has won a competitive U.S. House seat, topping a conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Sykes is a former Ohio House Democratic leader and the daughter of a powerful political family in northeast Ohio. She defeated Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in a redrawn district that was considered a toss-up. Gilbert is a conservative commentator and a former Miss Ohio USA who worked on Trump’s 2016 inauguration committee and helped lead Women for Trump during his reelection bid. Sykes positioned herself for the run when she stepped down as leader of the Ohio House Democratic caucus.
Comments / 0