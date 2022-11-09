A former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate died Thursday after rescuing his wife from a house fire, authorities said. The former appeals court judge Tom Emberton, 90, managed to get his spouse, Julia, out of their home when the blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety,” Edmonton Mayor Doug Smith told WBKO. “Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life.” Smith added: “Tom was just the greatest guy in the world to be around.” Emberton was appointed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 1987. He ran as the Republican candidate for Kentucky governor in 1971, losing out to his Democratic rival, Wendell H. Ford. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who served on Emberton’s campaign, said in a statement: “He taught me valuable lessons on public service and running as a statewide Republican in Kentucky.”Read it at New York Post

