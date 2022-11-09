Read full article on original website
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
Idaho State Journal
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Idaho State Journal
Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by...
Idaho State Journal
Election 2022-Newsom-DeSantis
Newsom, DeSantis both claim 'freedom' as election mandates. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are both claiming the mantle of freedom in their election day victories. Both men easily won second terms governing two of the nation's most populous states. Newsom said voters affirmed that California is a true freedom state because women can choose to get an abortion. DeSantis said Florida has been a citadel of freedom for people across the country who reject what he calls the woke agenda of the left. Both men's philosophies could soon compete in a presidential election. Whether that happens in 2024 or later depends in part on whether Joe Biden and Donald Trump decide to run for president.
Idaho voters approve amendment allowing Legislature to call itself back for special sessions
Idahoans approved a constitutional amendment that will allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session without the approval of the governor, with 52 percent voting yes, a total of 286,845 votes. The Idaho Legislature passed Senate Joint Resolution 102 in the 2021 legislative session with support from all but three Republicans in the House and all but four Republicans in the Senate. All 19 Democrats in the Legislature opposed the resolution. ...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A 'sure thing' election that wasn't
If Republicans could not score their “red wave” victories predicted by many pundits — and even some Democrats — in these midterm elections, what’s next for them? All the issues were on their side — inflation, high gas and food prices, an open border, underperforming schools. If they couldn’t win with this gale wind at their backs, on what issues can they prevail?
Bear Lake tops West Side for a second time, advancing to 2A title game
When recounting the frenetic contest from which his team emerged victorious, a bewildered but relieved Bear Lake head coach Ryan Messerly quoted the late New York Yankees Hall of Famer and renowned quip machine Yogi Berra: “It’s deja vu all over again.” The Bear Lake Bears punched their ticket to the 2A title game Saturday afternoon in Holt Arena, prevailing in a thrilling 28-27 overtime victory against the vaunted West...
