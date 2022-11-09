SALT LAKE CITY- No. 13 Utah is set to host Stanford in a late kickoff at 8 p.m. MT at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It will be the last home game of the 2022 season for the Utah football team and is one last tune-up before the Utes travel to Oregon for a showdown that will likely determine who goes to the Conference Championship Game in December.

