Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: Stanford Vs. No. 13 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 13 Utah is set to host Stanford in a late kickoff at 8 p.m. MT at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It will be the last home game of the 2022 season for the Utah football team and is one last tune-up before the Utes travel to Oregon for a showdown that will likely determine who goes to the Conference Championship Game in December.
kslsports.com
Win Over Boise State Bolsters BYU In Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU jumped up several spots in the latest edition of the BIG-PAC Power Poll after beating Boise State last weekend. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for BYU and allowed the Cougars to end their long-running rivalry with Boise State on a high note. The Utes, meanwhile, maintained their position near the top of the poll.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Defense Continuing To Move In a Positive Direction
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s defense has steadily moved in a positive direction since the start of the 2022 football season and they still have room to grow. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley noted his unit has gotten better at tackling and creating pressure but still has things to cleanup as the Utes’ date at Oregon gets ever closer.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Mark Pope Shares Thoughts On Big 12/Gonzaga Talks
PROVO, Utah – When BYU basketball joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023, could a fellow WCC program join them? The reports of Gonzaga and the Big 12 engaging in “exploratory” talks are interesting. Big 12 basketball is already home to the last two National Champions. Adding...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Flips BYU Commit Stanley Raass On Recruiting Trail
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picks up a commitment from a former BYU commit in Stanley Raass on the recruiting trail. Kahuku High (Hawaii) defensive lineman Stanley Raass, the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass, announced on his personal Instagram page that he de-committed from BYU and flipped his pledge to the Utes.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
kslsports.com
Could BYU Football See Exodus Of Players This Offseason?
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s move to the Big 12 is going to be a whole new world, especially when it comes to football. The Cougars’ 2022 season hasn’t entirely gone to plan with a 5-4 record after a much-needed win over Boise State. Going into the...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Players Who Are On Pace Toward Redshirt Year
PROVO, Utah – BYU football only has two regular season games remaining. Then a third game during the Bowl Season, assuming they get that clinched against FCS Utah Tech on November 19. With the NCAA allowing players to appear in four games and still maintain a redshirt, we’ve reached...
kslsports.com
Utah RB Charlie Vincent Named Hometown Hero Of The Week
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes running back Charlie Vincent was named the Hometown Hero of the Week by KSL Sports Live after his performance against Arizona. Each week, KSL Sports Live highlights a former Utah high school athlete that is excelling at the college level and Utes RB Charlie Vincent was selected this week.
kslsports.com
No. 1 Corner Canyon Advances To 6A Title Game With Win Over No. 5 Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY – The top-ranked Corner Canyon Chargers punched their ticket to the 6A championship game with a 45-28 win over No. 5 Farmington at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 224 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Drew Patterson ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards and one touchdown.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Volleyball Set To Host ‘Eat & Greet’ With Fans
PROVO, Utah – The BYU Women’s Volleyball team will host an “Eat & Greet” on Thursday, November 10. It’s taking place in the time slot that would have been the WCC match against Pacific that the Tigers forfeited. The “Eat & Greet” will take place...
kslsports.com
Skyridge Beats Bingham, Advances To 6A Title Game
SALT LAKE CITY – The Skyridge Falcons advanced to the 6A championship game with a big victory over the Bingham Miners on Game Night Live. The Falcons and Miners played at Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the University of Utah’s football program, on Thursday, November 10. Skyridge beat Bingham,...
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Victory Over Upset-Minded Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has the potential for a high ceiling this season, but they’ve also got a low floor. On Monday night, the low floor was tinkered with a bit as BYU avoided an upset against Idaho State. BYU defeated the upset-minded Bengals, 60-56. With how...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU Basketball team got quite the scare from Idaho State, but the Cougars held on to win 60-56. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s season-opening victory. Who was the MVP of BYU basketball?. Fousseyni Traore led the team in scoring, but I...
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s win over Boise State. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. He dives deep into the things BYU improved to stop the losing streak.
kslsports.com
Weber State Falls At UW In Eric Duft’s Head Coaching Debut
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program fell in its season opener to the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference. The Huskies hosted the Wildcats at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington on Monday, November 7. Weber State was defeated by UW, 69-52. It was...
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Suffers Season-Opening Loss At Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to keep pace with the Nevada Wolf Pack and suffered a season-opening loss on the road. The Wolf Pack hosted the Trailblazers at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Utah Tech fell to Nevada, 84-71. After a...
KIMA TV
Second university cancels game with BYU over alleged racist comments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of the Pacific in California has forfeited their volleyball match against Utah's Brigham Young University after a fan was accused of making racist comments against Duke during a match in August. It's the second school refusing to play against the private university. South...
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Deploys Total Team Effort In Win Over Long Island
SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes are back in action as they officially tipped-off the 2022-2023 regular season against the Long Island Sharks in a convincing win, 89-48. Overall Utah looked good in their debut and Branden Carlson, Lazar Stefanovic along with head coach Craig Smith, all echoed it was due to a total team effort.
