Republican incumbent Webster Barnaby won Florida House District 29 with 59.3% of the vote. Florida House District 29 covers areas in and around DeLand, Deltona, Lake Helen, Osteen and the Spruce Creek Fly-in. Barnaby, who beat his primary opponent, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, by 30 votes, in what turned out to be Florida’s closest House race in the August primary. The British-born Barnaby, who became an American citizen in 1998, is the only Black Republican in the Florida Legislature.

