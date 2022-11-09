ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

askflagler.com

Theresa Pontieri, Cathy Heighter Win Palm Coast City Council Races

PALM COAST – The Palm Coast City Council will have two new members soon: Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter have won election to succeed John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho, respectively. Pontieri won election over Alan Lowe and Heighter prevailed over Fernando Melendez. Neither of the two races had an...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

10 YEARS AGO THIS WEEK: 2012 Elections Office website crash; high school rezoning considered

According to the Palm Coast Observer edition from 10 years ago this week ... The Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office website crashed as locals overwhelmed it checking election results on Nov. 6, 2012. The site had also crashed the night of the primary election that year. The Supervisor of Elections Office planned to have a new website in early 2013.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Leann Pennington Defeats Jane Gentile-Youd to Win a County Commission Seat

Republican candidate Leann Pennington has defeated opponent Jane Gentile-Youd to win election to the Flagler Board of County Commissioners. She’ll replace an outgoing Joe Mullins, whom Pennington defeated in the August primary election. Gentile-Youd has now placed second in the election for the District 4 seat two elections in a row, running as an NPA candidate both times.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County turnout at 43.7% on the afternoon before Election Day

A total of 43.7% of Flagler County's eligible voters have already cast their ballots as of the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. There are 95,306 registered voters in Flagler County, and 41,651 have voted. Ready to vote?. Election Day voting. Polls will be open 7...
WESH

Volusia County election results

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
WESH

Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37

Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 29

Republican incumbent Webster Barnaby won Florida House District 29 with 59.3% of the vote. Florida House District 29 covers areas in and around DeLand, Deltona, Lake Helen, Osteen and the Spruce Creek Fly-in. Barnaby, who beat his primary opponent, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, by 30 votes, in what turned out to be Florida’s closest House race in the August primary. The British-born Barnaby, who became an American citizen in 1998, is the only Black Republican in the Florida Legislature.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies

Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm

Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

