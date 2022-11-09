Read full article on original website
askflagler.com
Theresa Pontieri, Cathy Heighter Win Palm Coast City Council Races
PALM COAST – The Palm Coast City Council will have two new members soon: Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter have won election to succeed John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho, respectively. Pontieri won election over Alan Lowe and Heighter prevailed over Fernando Melendez. Neither of the two races had an...
palmcoastobserver.com
10 YEARS AGO THIS WEEK: 2012 Elections Office website crash; high school rezoning considered
According to the Palm Coast Observer edition from 10 years ago this week ... The Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office website crashed as locals overwhelmed it checking election results on Nov. 6, 2012. The site had also crashed the night of the primary election that year. The Supervisor of Elections Office planned to have a new website in early 2013.
palmcoastobserver.com
Superintendent: Thank you Flagler County for supporting the 1/2-cent surtax
Thank you, Flagler County, for your continued support of your public school system. For the past twenty years, you have paid a ½ cent for our kids, and Tuesday (Nov. 8), you agreed to continue to do this for another ten years. This funding has been vital in allowing...
askflagler.com
Leann Pennington Defeats Jane Gentile-Youd to Win a County Commission Seat
Republican candidate Leann Pennington has defeated opponent Jane Gentile-Youd to win election to the Flagler Board of County Commissioners. She’ll replace an outgoing Joe Mullins, whom Pennington defeated in the August primary election. Gentile-Youd has now placed second in the election for the District 4 seat two elections in a row, running as an NPA candidate both times.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Breakout Wins Put Women Back On the Dais In Palm Coast & Flagler County, DeSantis Wins Re-Election
In a community where the most populous city and the county seat were both devoid of representation by women, both picked up new additions on Tuesday evening with the selection of Teresa Pontiere and Cathy Heighter for the Palm Coast City Council by voters. “It was just an awesome effort...
Clay County Elections 2022: Results in race for Clay County Commission seat announced
Alexandra Compere, a Republican, defeated Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in the race for District 2 Clay County commissioner, a seat vacated by term limits. In unofficial returns with all 6 precincts reporting, Compere received 62.22 percent of the vote to Edwards 37.78 percent.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County turnout at 43.7% on the afternoon before Election Day
A total of 43.7% of Flagler County's eligible voters have already cast their ballots as of the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. There are 95,306 registered voters in Flagler County, and 41,651 have voted. Ready to vote?. Election Day voting. Polls will be open 7...
Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security
Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.
WESH
Volusia County election results
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
WESH
Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37
Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
WESH
RESULTS: Florida House District 29
Republican incumbent Webster Barnaby won Florida House District 29 with 59.3% of the vote. Florida House District 29 covers areas in and around DeLand, Deltona, Lake Helen, Osteen and the Spruce Creek Fly-in. Barnaby, who beat his primary opponent, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, by 30 votes, in what turned out to be Florida’s closest House race in the August primary. The British-born Barnaby, who became an American citizen in 1998, is the only Black Republican in the Florida Legislature.
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, November 9 in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Sunshine State. This local state of emergency was issued after Marion County was listed by Governor...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County: ‘Don’t drive on A1A unless absolutely necessary’
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A day after asking residents and visitors in certain parts of the county to evacuate ahead of Nicole, Flagler County emergency management officials on Thursday asked drivers to avoid using A1A if at all possible. In a social media post early Thursday, Flagler County Emergency...
News4Jax.com
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed
In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
palmcoastobserver.com
Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies
Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm
Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
News4Jax.com
Latest closures, cancelations around Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and...
News4Jax.com
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County schools closed on Thursday, Nov. 10; early release on Wednesday, Nov. 9
Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced Flagler Schools will have an early release Wednesday, Nov. 9. This move is to prepare for the advancing tropical storm that is forecast to become Hurricane Nicole before it makes landfall somewhere along the east coast of Florida. All schools will start at their...
