The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets Can Maintain Top-5 TSN Power Ranking
There’s no question the Jets have turned some heads and raised some eyebrows through their first 11 games. A team most pundits labelled as cellar dwellers has turned things around, and their play has caught the eye of more than just the local Jets fan. However, it bears reason to ask, can they maintain their current level of play throughout the remaining 87% of the season? Here are three reasons why they can.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Jets’ Perfect 3-Game Homestand
Home sweet home truly was that for the Winnipeg Jets as they went 3-0-0 on their homestand and vaulted to the top of the Central Division in the process. The Jets are now now 8-3-1, have points in their past seven games, and have gotten off to the best start through 12 games in the 2.0 era. Here are five takeaways from the three games that were.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: San Jose Sharks – 11/10/22
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the St. Louis Blues have another regulation defeat. This time, it was at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 8 by a score of 5-1. In the loss, they were defeated by backup goalie Felix Sandstrom, who stopped 27 of 28 shots on his way to his first career NHL victory. The Blues’ lone goal was scored by Ryan O’Reilly in the third period. As a result, they remain in the cellar of the Western Conference at 3-8-0 and just six points.
Yardbarker
Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth
For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
ESPN
Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings
DETROIT -- — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.
The Hockey Writers
Manitoba Moose Weekend Series Highlighted by Oskari Salminen
The Manitoba Moose just wrapped up another up-and-down series against the Texas Stars, dropping the first game 4-1 and then bouncing back in the next game with a 2-1 overtime win. Oskari Salminen stole the show in game two with a 32-save performance in which he made multiple “grade-A” saves, including a 2-on-0 in overtime to keep the game tied.
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the longest win streak in the NHL
This victory marks VGK’s eighth win. The Golden Knights now have the longest win streak in the NHL.
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
Yardbarker
5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Flames – 11/7/22
The New York Islanders needed a win like their recent one. After losing 3-0 to the Detroit Red Wings to snap their win streak and poor play through two periods, they came back against the Calgary Flames, scoring three unanswered goals to win 4-3 in overtime. This isn’t the first...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Trip to Finland Wasn’t All Bad
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to the 2022-23 season. After a 3-7 start, the “trip to Finland” was held up like a beacon of hope. Their two games at the NHL Global Series in Tampere would be a great time to turn things around. The problem? Their opponent.
Jenner, Blue Jackets end 5-game skid, beat Flyers 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak. Columbus (4-9-0) hadn’t won since beating the New York Rangers 5-1 on Oct. 23. Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenberg also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 32 shots for his first win since offseason surgery. Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist, and Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart stopped 24 shots after missing a game to illness.
O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3
DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and Mikko Rantanen each scored twice Thursday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on a night when the team paid tribute to longtime color analyst Peter McNab following his death earlier this week. O’Connor had two goals in 1:25 during...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row. Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
