Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race
NBC News projects that Nevada Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak will not win another term after losing to the sheriff of Clark County Republican Joe Lombardo. Nov. 12, 2022.
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo will represent...
NBC News
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor
Video captures the moment a white city councilman hit an Alabama city’s Black mayor following a heated meeting, leading to the councilman’s arrest. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details including how this is not the first time the pair have faced legal trouble. Nov. 11, 2022.
Hurricane Nicole unearths suspected Native American burial site in Florida
Hurricane Nicole may have unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, said Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek. Beachgoers found the remains, Budensiek...
Police say child's fentanyl death ‘extremely difficult’ on officers
A California mother has been charged with child endangerment after her 3-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year. KSBY’s Austin Herbaugh reports.Nov. 11, 2022.
