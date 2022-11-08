ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Watch: Alabama city councilman punches mayor

Video captures the moment a white city councilman hit an Alabama city’s Black mayor following a heated meeting, leading to the councilman’s arrest. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details including how this is not the first time the pair have faced legal trouble. Nov. 11, 2022.
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy