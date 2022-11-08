Read full article on original website
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — The food events are nonstop this month and the weather forecast calls for a blessedly rain-free weekend. So make some room, because this week you have three food festivals to choose from, Disney On Ice, a film festival, a Veterans Day parade, a tea tour and even a Japanese anime showcase.
klcc.org
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness
Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
Portlanders grapple with housing market sticker shock
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret the housing market has changed within the last 5 years — and it will it cost Portlanders a pretty penny for a new home. The Portland Business Journal took home values from Zillow and came up with the minimal annual income needed to buy a house within the Portland metro area — and it turns out a 6-figure salary is needed.
Night Sky in Oregon Mysteriously Lights Up Purple
We've heard of northern lights, but are these western lights?
kptv.com
Portland Metro RV Show
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro RV Show is happening now at the Expo Center, and Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event Thursday morning. The 64th Portland Metro RV Show will take place from Nov. 10-13. For more information about the event, click here.
KATU.com
Portland hospitals battle spike in RSV cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hospitals said they're facing a shortage of ICU beds for kids during a spike in RSV cases. At Legacy, doctors said the number of pediatric ICU patients with the virus jumped about 70 percent in the last three weeks. Dr. Wendy Hasson is the medical...
KTVL
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state
OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
A celebrated chestnut tree falls in Portland, but was it as rare as the city said?
Kim O’Hern planned to sleep in on Friday when an “atmospheric river” brought high wind and rain to the Portland area. The Sellwood preschool teacher had scheduled parent conferences for later that day. But O’Hern woke up around 7:45 a.m. to the sounds of a loud crash...
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
‘It sounds like a headache’: Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood
"[It's] like a 'woo-woo-woo-woo!'" said Mo Hussain, a five-year resident of the Fort Greene neighborhood. "It almost sounds unnatural. It really gets under your skin."
Inside the mind of Oregon’s ‘Jogger Rapist’
KOIN 6 News obtained the parole board's psychological evaluations that paint a much different picture when he was in his mid-50s and younger.
kptv.com
Portland holds Veterans Day Parade on new route
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - People came out and celebrated those who served our country during the Portland Veterans Day Parade on Friday. The parade had a new route this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Since 1974, when the parade first started, it has always been on Sandy Boulevard.
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
Psilocybin-related businesses will not be allowed in more than 100 Oregon cities
More than 100 cities across Oregon made it clear with their votes Tuesday that they do not want psilocybin-related businesses to operate in their towns, at least not for now.
aclu-or.org
Camping ban will criminalize poverty — further impeding real solutions
Last week, Portland City Council voted 4-1 to ban camping on public property, targeting the unhoused community. The ban likely violates the Eighth Amendment as cruel and unusual punishment because the City has not provided sufficient shelter spaces for unhoused people and it ultimately punishes people based on their unhoused status.
