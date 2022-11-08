ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in Portland this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — The food events are nonstop this month and the weather forecast calls for a blessedly rain-free weekend. So make some room, because this week you have three food festivals to choose from, Disney On Ice, a film festival, a Veterans Day parade, a tea tour and even a Japanese anime showcase.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness

Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Portlanders grapple with housing market sticker shock

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret the housing market has changed within the last 5 years — and it will it cost Portlanders a pretty penny for a new home. The Portland Business Journal took home values from Zillow and came up with the minimal annual income needed to buy a house within the Portland metro area — and it turns out a 6-figure salary is needed.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland Metro RV Show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Metro RV Show is happening now at the Expo Center, and Outdoor GPS host Owin Hays got a preview of the event Thursday morning. The 64th Portland Metro RV Show will take place from Nov. 10-13. For more information about the event, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland hospitals battle spike in RSV cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hospitals said they're facing a shortage of ICU beds for kids during a spike in RSV cases. At Legacy, doctors said the number of pediatric ICU patients with the virus jumped about 70 percent in the last three weeks. Dr. Wendy Hasson is the medical...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland holds Veterans Day Parade on new route

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - People came out and celebrated those who served our country during the Portland Veterans Day Parade on Friday. The parade had a new route this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Since 1974, when the parade first started, it has always been on Sandy Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
PORTLAND, OR
aclu-or.org

Camping ban will criminalize poverty — further impeding real solutions

Last week, Portland City Council voted 4-1 to ban camping on public property, targeting the unhoused community. The ban likely violates the Eighth Amendment as cruel and unusual punishment because the City has not provided sufficient shelter spaces for unhoused people and it ultimately punishes people based on their unhoused status.
PORTLAND, OR
