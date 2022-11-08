ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm

NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
EPA cracks down on SC water laws, asks DHEC to change them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — State health officials are reviewing their processes right now and one part of that is reviewing the standards for the water all of us use. But, what's likely missing from the review are changes requested by federal officials. The laws that protect our states rivers...
Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
Veterans Day: Seaside Elementary students sing to honor veterans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and teachers in Horry County honored veterans today. Seaside Elementary in Garden City held a Veterans Day program. The school chorus sang patriotic songs including the Star Spangled Banner, Fifty Nifty and Thank You, Soldiers. The school honored all branches of the military...
Postponed, canceled events due to severe weather

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to the east coast events are beginning to be postponed or canceled. Nicole is expected to impact South Carolina Thursday evening and into Friday morning. It has since weakened into a tropical depression. Gusty winds, rounds of heavy...
Grand Strand woman wins $200K with scratch-off lottery ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand woman woke up Thursday $200,000 richer after winning with a scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket came from the Lowes Foods store on Fresh Drive in Myrtle Beach. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner admitted to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “But...
Community sees virtual preview of possible changes coming to Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors were given a virtual preview of what may be coming to Garden City. Horry County leaders and engineers with Stantec showcased designs for the Garden City Beach streetscape project. It would involve moving utilities along Atlantic Avenue underground and adding more permeable parking...
