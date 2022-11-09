Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’
Says CeeDee Lamb in an endorsement of the Cowboys trying to sign OBJ . “I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?”
Odell Beckham Jr.'s next NFL team: Where do Cowboys fit among 13 landing spots for free agent WR?
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be ready to sign with a new team soon. Where could he go? Nate Davis ranks the most viable landing spots.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Preview: Mecole Hardman's absence could open the door for Kadarius Toney
Patrick Mahomes told us before the season it would be a different Chiefs wide receiver every week. While JuJu Smith-Schuster's emergence has changed that a little bit, there has been a mysterious element to this Chiefs offense, that's the red zone touchdowns. Early in the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire was used...
Giants' Xavier McKinney explains 'freak accident' that left him with broken fingers
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney said that he has no timeline for his return after an ATV crash during the bye week left him with broken fingers.
Odell Beckham Jr. Fit vs. CeeDee Lamb as Cowboys No. 1 WR?
CeeDee Lamb was thrust into the top receiver role with Amari Cooper's departure, and according to Cowboys boss Jerry Jones is deserving of the WR1 title. ... even as Odell Beckham Jr. talk hogs the spotlight.
Giants' Brian Daboll 'disappointed' Xavier McKinney got hurt
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed disappointment that star safety Xavier McKinney was injured during the team’s bye week, but stopped short of criticizing his decision-making. McKinney suffered a broken hand in an ATV accident in Cabo — a clear violation of his contract — and was...
PODCAST: Giants fans are rightly upset with Xavier McKinney
This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the bye week injury sustained by New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney and what it means to the team on the field. We also look ahead to the second half of the season, go over a few keys and X-factors, and preview a Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
Michael Irvin weighs in on Dallas Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr
The buzz around Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys is growing and growing. First it was team owner Jerry Jones speaking about the wideout on the radio, and now it’s former star wideout Michael Irvin making the pitch. Speaking on 105.3 The FAN in Dallas, Irvin brought...
Giants’ Xavier McKinney broke fingers in ATV accident, had surgery, won’t say if he was driving
Giants free safety Xavier McKinney on Tuesday apologized for the all-terrain vehicle accident that will sideline him for at least four games, while clarifying what happened. He also said he is willing to accept the Giants yanking his salary, if that’s what they want to do.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
Panthers vs Falcons Postgame Interviews
Panthers players spoke about the win over Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Mecole Hardman (abdomen) not practicing for Chiefs again
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice again on Thursday. Hardman has missed consecutive practices ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will still have a chance to play if Hardman can log at least a limited session on Friday. If Hardman is ruled out, there will be more snaps available for Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson. Hardman has racked up five touchdowns over the last three games and he set season-highs last week with 6 catches for 79 yards on 9 targets.
Tyron Smith Rehab FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers Practice / Injury Report
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Comments / 0