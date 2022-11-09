Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice again on Thursday. Hardman has missed consecutive practices ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will still have a chance to play if Hardman can log at least a limited session on Friday. If Hardman is ruled out, there will be more snaps available for Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson. Hardman has racked up five touchdowns over the last three games and he set season-highs last week with 6 catches for 79 yards on 9 targets.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO