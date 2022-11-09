ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors

Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
numberfire.com

Mecole Hardman (abdomen) not practicing for Chiefs again

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice again on Thursday. Hardman has missed consecutive practices ahead of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will still have a chance to play if Hardman can log at least a limited session on Friday. If Hardman is ruled out, there will be more snaps available for Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson. Hardman has racked up five touchdowns over the last three games and he set season-highs last week with 6 catches for 79 yards on 9 targets.
