Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly turned out to be the grown-up in the room LSU football needed
Why has this turned into a successful first season for LSU football under Brian Kelly?. How did the Tigers go from stumbling over themselves and self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the Florida State game back in September, that led to them looking so outclassed against Tennessee in October, to peeling off three straight impressive victories capped by Saturday night’s 32-31 overtime victory for the ages over Alabama to start November?
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey looks for defensive improvement as LSU women face Mississippi Valley
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for defensive improvement, but not necessarily upticks on the scoreboard or stat sheet, heading into the Tigers' second game of the season. Mulkey is focused on how her team is learning to play defense and wants to see improvement when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers make their first TV appearance while hosting Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
theadvocate.com
FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch
This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a 16th seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long 3A stint. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its last five games.
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon starts building 2023 recruiting class with two early signees
As expected, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon received two national letters of intent for his 2023 recruiting class Wednesday as the one-week early signing period began. New Orleans native Corey Chest, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward, and Mike Williams, a 6-3, 180-pound shooting guard from Baltimore, signed Wednesday. A four-star...
Matt McMahon signs pair of 4-star player to LSU men’s basketball
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has added two new four-star players to his squad for next season.
NOLA.com
One of the newest LSU football commitments is a John Ehret junior and ‘everything you want in an offensive lineman’
John Ehret offensive lineman Khayree Lee worried before the season that colleges would not see the vast improvement he made over the summer. Kirk Kelley, a former Ehret offensive lineman who played at Troy in college, preached patience. “I was like, ‘Dude, once they see that you actually dropped the...
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey has reeled in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for LSU. Here's the rundown.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is striving to take her program to the top of women’s college basketball, and her latest round of signees reflects it. Mulkey inked the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, according to ESPN, with four players signing national letters of intent Wednesday. The group includes two top-10 signees.
theadvocate.com
Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend
As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
theadvocate.com
Alexis Morris, one of just a few returning LSU players, takes over the lead chair
Kim Mulkey has made “Piecing it 2gether” the theme of her second season at LSU. The first piece in the puzzle wants to help with the assembly. Senior guard Alexis Morris is the only starter returning from last year’s Tigers, who shocked the college women’s basketball world by going 26-6 overall, earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. She wants to be more.
KTBS
Williams headlines big Signing Day in the Arklatex
The early signing period is open to athletes across the country and the Arklatex saw a handful of high schoolers sign their LOIs Wednesday.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
tigerrag.com
Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays
LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
theadvocate.com
The Southern Jaguars try to move on in home finale vs. Mississippi Valley State
The disappointment of squandering a golden opportunity against Florida A&M is subsiding as Southern tries to finish strong in its final two games, beginning with a 2 p.m. home game Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. It will be an emotional day for 18 seniors playing for the last time in...
theadvocate.com
From the Titanic to Baton Rouge, Parks Stephenson looks from the past to the future
Parks Stephenson's ties to the USS Kidd go deep. 20,000 feet deep, in fact. Stephenson, the new executive director of the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, first became acquainted with Baton Rouge in May 2020 while preparing to take part in a submarine dive on the Kidd's sister ship, the USS Johnston, which sank off the coast of the Philippines in 1944.
theadvocate.com
Zachary teacher picks up award honoring her work in earth sciences
Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau picked up a teaching honor last month in Denver, Colorado. She was recognized at an award ceremony celebrating the 2022 Outstanding Earth Science Teachers in the country. She was presented the award by the National Association of GeoScience Teachers President Jennifer Wenner. The...
Comments / 0