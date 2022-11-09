ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly turned out to be the grown-up in the room LSU football needed

Why has this turned into a successful first season for LSU football under Brian Kelly?. How did the Tigers go from stumbling over themselves and self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the Florida State game back in September, that led to them looking so outclassed against Tennessee in October, to peeling off three straight impressive victories capped by Saturday night’s 32-31 overtime victory for the ages over Alabama to start November?
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kim Mulkey looks for defensive improvement as LSU women face Mississippi Valley

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for defensive improvement, but not necessarily upticks on the scoreboard or stat sheet, heading into the Tigers' second game of the season. Mulkey is focused on how her team is learning to play defense and wants to see improvement when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers make their first TV appearance while hosting Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch

This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a 16th seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long 3A stint. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its last five games.
BRUSLY, LA
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Matt McMahon's life in basketball inspired in part by a former LSU legend

As far back as he can remember, all Matt McMahon wanted to do was play basketball. Growing up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, McMahon didn’t harbor dreams of one day being a coach. Young Matt wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mac, who played high school basketball before a college tennis career at Tennessee Tech.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alexis Morris, one of just a few returning LSU players, takes over the lead chair

Kim Mulkey has made “Piecing it 2gether” the theme of her second season at LSU. The first piece in the puzzle wants to help with the assembly. Senior guard Alexis Morris is the only starter returning from last year’s Tigers, who shocked the college women’s basketball world by going 26-6 overall, earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. She wants to be more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays

LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Zachary teacher picks up award honoring her work in earth sciences

Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau picked up a teaching honor last month in Denver, Colorado. She was recognized at an award ceremony celebrating the 2022 Outstanding Earth Science Teachers in the country. She was presented the award by the National Association of GeoScience Teachers President Jennifer Wenner. The...
ZACHARY, LA

