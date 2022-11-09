ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC basketball notebook: Funny names, odd attendance and Opening Night phenomena

SEC Day 1 yielded several significant stories, many of which we’re catching up on after the fact. Buckle up and read on. Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler missed their opening win over Howard due to minor injury. A year ago, Kentucky looked offensively out of sync without Wheeler at point guard. But in Monday’s opener, Cason Wallace ensured that UK’s point guard situation could be interesting.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops comments on special teams issues

Kentucky has fallen short of the expectations largely this season after being projected as one of the best teams in the nation and one of the areas of concern has been special teams. Head coach Mark Stoops recently commented on that in his weekly radio show. “It’s a problem, it’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard. Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets. Lunardi also has...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Corbin 14-6

State Championship Bound! LC Middle School Bulldogs Defeat Corbin 14-6 November 5th, 2022, Berea, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team got on the bus around 7am on Saturday to try and go make history. The team travelled 2.5 hours to Berea to face perennial powerhouse Corbin in the KYMSFA state semifinals.
CORBIN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Historian and author to discuss new book on the mystery of Daniel Boone's final resting place as part of library's Evenings Upstairs series

PADUCAH — Famous frontiersman Daniel Boone helped open up what is now Kentucky to settlement in the 1700s. Later in his life, he moved to what at the time was Spanish controlled territory and is now the state of Missouri. After his death in Defiance, Missouri, in 1820, he was first buried in Missouri but later reinterred in Frankfort, Kentucky.
PADUCAH, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members. Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large. The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested. Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr. Late on the night of Friday,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy