'Psycho' Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 Years
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional Facility
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the Concourse
Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the east coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was nevertheless packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. The […]
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for this Friday into Saturday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through our area.At this point, the models predict .5 to 2 inches of rain, with pockets of heavy downpours possible.Localized flooding can't be ruled out, particularly north and west of New York City. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late Friday night into early Saturday morning, with a slight chance of severe weather south and west of the city. The rain sticks around Saturday morning before skies clear. It will be mild with highs near 70. Sunday looks mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest track and timing.
Heavy rain possible for end of NYC workweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and windy conditions to our area. The rain should arrive Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain looks to be West of our area, but this could change in the next few days.
Heads up, NYC. Tropical Storm Nicole is on the way to ruin your weekend.
Coastal watches/warnings and forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole, as of the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2022. The storm track could change over time, but more than a dozen weather models currently show Nicole's remnants passing through the tristate area later this week. [ more › ]
Tracking Nicole: How the remnants are expected to impact the NY area
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 storm along the east coast of Florida. An hour later, it was back to tropical storm status.
Here's when NYC's next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
Seven people in New York infected with listeria outbreak strain
Seven people in New York have been reported to be infected with listeria.
Park along the East River in the works
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new park is in the works along the East River. The East River Greenway is being built from barges that have docked along the FDR between 53rd and 61st Streets. The new stretch of pedestrian and bike paths is set to open in 2023. It will connect to the promenade. […]
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket. “Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams […]
Veterans Day 2022: What's open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
New York City Mayor Adams brings back "Dusk and Darkness" traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York
Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
Person pulled from Hudson River off Manhattan
A person was pulled from the Hudson River during a massive emergency response Tuesday morning. The person was removed from the water by FDNY members responding to a call just before 10:30 a.m.
96%+ of NYC's Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State's - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data
1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
This NY Macy's Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
Mayor Adams And Governor Hochul Announce New Subway Safety Plan
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to reduce the amount of violence on the subways on Oct. 22. The plan has been described as a “strategy of cops, cameras, and care” by Hochul in her news conference. The...
Six injured in 3-alarm fire in Brooklyn: FDNY
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Six people, including four firefighters, were injured when a three-alarm fire ripped through a Brooklyn building Wednesday morning, officials said. The blaze broke out on the fifth floor of a seven-story building at 222 East 8th St. at around 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. Four firefighters and two civilians were injured. […]
School Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes NYC Early Voting Site
A bomb threat called into a New York City school Sunday temporarily suspended operations at the early voting site, police and election officials said. Election workers and early voters were evacuated from the East Harlem school around 12 p.m. until the NYPD could provide the "all clear." “The NYPD notified...
