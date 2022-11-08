ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the east coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was nevertheless packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. The […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for this Friday into Saturday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through our area.At this point, the models predict .5 to 2 inches of rain, with pockets of heavy downpours possible.Localized flooding can't be ruled out, particularly north and west of New York City. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late Friday night into early Saturday morning, with a slight chance of severe weather south and west of the city. The rain sticks around Saturday morning before skies clear. It will be mild with highs near 70. Sunday looks mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50.  Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest track and timing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Heavy rain possible for end of NYC workweek

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and windy conditions to our area. The rain should arrive Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain looks to be West of our area, but this could change in the next few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Park along the East River in the works

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new park is in the works along the East River. The East River Greenway is being built from barges that have docked along the FDR between 53rd and 61st Streets. The new stretch of pedestrian and bike paths is set to open in 2023. It will connect to the promenade. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown

Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inhabitat.com

A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York

Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
MANHATTAN, NY
aarp.org

96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data

1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Six injured in 3-alarm fire in Brooklyn: FDNY

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Six people, including four firefighters, were injured when a three-alarm fire ripped through a Brooklyn building Wednesday morning, officials said. The blaze broke out on the fifth floor of a seven-story building at 222 East 8th St. at around 7:30 a.m., according to the FDNY. Four firefighters and two civilians were injured. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

School Bomb Threat Temporarily Closes NYC Early Voting Site

A bomb threat called into a New York City school Sunday temporarily suspended operations at the early voting site, police and election officials said. Election workers and early voters were evacuated from the East Harlem school around 12 p.m. until the NYPD could provide the "all clear." “The NYPD notified...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy