Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Late-counted Arizona votes will decide winners of key races
PHOENIX (AP) — A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them?. The...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota AG Ellison reelected over GOP newcomer Schultz
Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. The Associated Press called the race around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after Ellison’s challenger, Jim Schultz, conceded when the races were separated by about 21,000 votes, or roughly 1%.
WDIO-TV
Roger Skraba leads Rob Ecklund by 37 votes for House District 3A
In a tight race for House District 3A in the Minnesota House, DFLer Rob Ecklund fought to keep his seat. His challenger, Republican Roger Skraba, is currently the mayor of Ely. Vote totals show that Skraba came out on top by 37 votes. That is less than .5%, which means...
WDIO-TV
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich
Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the city council, and was endorsed by many of the...
WDIO-TV
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
WDIO-TV
Abortion rights boosted with defeat of Kentucky amendment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state. The outcome of the election that concluded Tuesday highlighted...
WDIO-TV
Changing political landscape on the Iron Range
After the election, there are more Republicans headed to the state legislature, representing the Range. One of them is senator-elect Rob Farnsworth, who defeated Ben DeNucci in the District 7 race. That spot was left open after longtime lawmaker Dave Tomassoni retired. “Of course we’re excited, although we are disappointed to lose the majority in the senate. We’re just going to have to work harder then.”
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Governor’s Race: Gov. Tim Walz wins 2nd term
Democrat Tim Walz has won a second term as Minnesota’s governor. Walz fended off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz was first elected in 2018, and is the 41st governor of the state. He also served...
WDIO-TV
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company were ordered Thursday to pay an extra $473 million to victims’ families and an FBI agent for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax, adding to a nearly $1 billion jury verdict issued last month.
WDIO-TV
Race for St. Louis County Sheriff: Ramsay leads Lukovsky
After 20 years under Sheriff Ross Litman’s leadership, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will have a new top cop after election day. And former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is in the lead. He and his family moved back to the Northland, after he lead the police...
WDIO-TV
Former leader at the 148th Fighter Wing now holds most senior enlisted position in MN National Guard
A big day for a former leader at the 148th Fighter Wing. Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson is now the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, which is the most senior enlisted person in the Minnesota National Guard. It’s the first time in the guard’s 166 year history that a member...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Difficult travel expected in northern communities
Travel is expected to become difficult in northern Minnesota today. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Koochiching and Beltrami County until noon Friday. North Cass, Itasca, Central and North St. Louis, and South Lake County are in a Winter Weather Advisory in the same timeframe. An area of particular concern are Lake and Cook Counties where an Ice Storm Warning is now in effect until 6 am Friday. This is the area with the greatest chance for significant ice accumulation that could bring dangerous road conditions today.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Strong November storm continues tonight
A fall storm will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, ice, and winter precipitation tonight through Saturday. Many areas have received over 1-2” of rainfall. Heavy rainfall could cause minor flooding in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin before the changeover to snow. Thunderstorms are expected today, mainly over southern portions of the Northland. A few storms could be severe over parts of northern Wisconsin this afternoon. Damaging wind to 60 mph is the main threat. Winds will continue to be gusty through the evening.
Comments / 0