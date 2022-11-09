Travel is expected to become difficult in northern Minnesota today. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Koochiching and Beltrami County until noon Friday. North Cass, Itasca, Central and North St. Louis, and South Lake County are in a Winter Weather Advisory in the same timeframe. An area of particular concern are Lake and Cook Counties where an Ice Storm Warning is now in effect until 6 am Friday. This is the area with the greatest chance for significant ice accumulation that could bring dangerous road conditions today.

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO